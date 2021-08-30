 
 

Shania Twain Credits Second Husband for Re-Strengthening Confidence After Messy Divorce

Grateful to have found love again in Frederic Thiebaud, the 'From This Moment On' hitmaker opens up in a podcast interview about her other 'life shattering' moment and her high point in life.

  • Aug 30, 2021

AceShowbiz - Shania Twain has heaped praise on her second husband for giving her the strength and confidence to get back onstage after her divorce.

The singer has been married to Frederic Thiebaud since 2011, and she will always be grateful to have found love again after her messy split from first husband Robert John Lange.

"The silver lining during all of that was falling into love with somebody," she says. "He has been an incredible support through those difficult times."

"My second marriage has been an incredible re-strengthening of my confidence, of my will to even want to sing again. It is just amazing, the power of love, and I am very grateful to have found that again. I had been going along and enduring so much of what I had lost for a very long time."

Her divorce wasn't the first "life shattering" experience for the country star - her parents died in a car crash when she was 21.

"My youth, growing up in a small northern mining town in Canada was very formative," Shania tells the "Allison Interviews" podcast. "That upbringing has stayed with me in many ways, I would say permanently. My parents dying was a personal earthquake in my life, and life shattering."

And she admits the high point of her life was becoming a mum to son Eja. "Having a child was an incredibly life changing experience, and a very beautiful one," she explains. "My son has brought a lot of consistency and stability to me, emotionally."

