Joe Jonas and Brad Paisley Uncovered to Have Contributed to William Shatner's 'BILL' Album

Instagram Music

The Jonas Brothers member calls his appearance on a track in the 'Star Trek' star's latest spoken word album 'an honor,' while the 'Remind Me' crooner expresses his pride over another track.

Aug 30, 2021

AceShowbiz - William Shatner has recruited Joe Jonas and Brad Paisley for his latest spoken word album.

Jonas and Paisley appear on the tracks "Clouds of Guilt" and "So Far From the Moon", which dropped on Friday, August 27, ahead of "BILL", which is set for release on September 24.

The new album also features Eagles guitarist Joe Walsh, pedal steel guitarist Robert Randolph, musicians Joan As Police Woman and John Lurie, and saxophonist Dave Koz.

Shatner admits the compilation became a COVID lockdown project, stating, "Through a series of phone calls, texts, and emails, music and words flew back and forth across the country. The crisis created an urgency and quickly unleashed a candor between us that allowed us to peel back layers that sat on the surface of a subject to reveal the depth of truth buried underneath."

"What better time to contemplate life's biggest questions than during a global pandemic? Some songs touched on painful or beautiful moments, while others turned into elliptical philosophical explorations about the very nature of existence and death."

" 'BILL' blends long-form autobiographical poetry and prose, music, spoken word performance art, and philosophical exploration. Toggling between passion and despair, reflection and yearning, this collection explores my life journey during a pivotal and chilling moment of history."

Jonas tells WENN he was thrilled to be asked to be a part of the album, adding, "I've been a fan of Bill's for as long as I can remember. He's iconic. To not only be featured on one of his songs that mean so much to him but to also get to be a label partner on the entire project, it's an honor."

Pal Paisley adds he was moved by Shatner's recollections of the 1969 moon landing on the track "So Far From the Moon". He says, "It's so interesting to hear what effect the moon landing had on Bill, because every generation of astronauts since those days credit him with inspiration. I'm so proud to be on this track."