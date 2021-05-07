Evan Rachel Wood Stands With Ashley Morgan Smithline After Model Accused Marilyn Manson of Abuse

Instagram/Facebook/Instagram Celebrity

Esme Bianco, who sued the rocker for drugging, torturing and raping her during their relationship, also shows her support for the model on social media.

May 7, 2021

AceShowbiz - Evan Rachel Wood has shared support for Ashley Morgan Smithline after the latter accused Marilyn Manson of abuse. Upon learning the model experienced the similar torture while dating the rocker, the "Westworld" actress declared that she stands with her.

On Wednesday, May 5, Evan made use of Instagram Story to post a cover of PEOPLE magazine that contained Ashley's story. In the caption, the 33-year-old penned, "I stand with you @ashleylindsaymorgan."

Also backing Ashley was Marilyn's other ex Esme Bianco. Letting out the identical snap on her own Story feed, the former "Game of Thrones" star pointed out, "Thank you for being so brave."

Evan Rachel Wood and Esme Bianco showed support for Ashley Morgan Smithline.

Esme and Evans' posts came after Ashley detailed the alleged sexual abuse agaisnt Marylin. Ashley first brought up the accusation in February. She wrote on Instagram that she suffered "abuse, sexual violence, physical violence, and coercion."

Ashley, who dated Marilyn for two years after meeting in the summer of 2010, offered more details about her torture in a new interview with PEOPLE. She told the outlet that her ex bit, whipped, cut her and carved his initials into her thigh. "I was brainwashed, and it makes me feel disgusting," she admitted.

"He cut me on my stomach and then drank my blood. Then, he had me drink his," she went on noting. "The more I let him hurt me, the more I loved him and the more I was proving myself to him."

As for Evan, she previously claimed that she was "brainwashed and manipulated into submission" by the "Sweet Dreams" singer when she was 18 and he was 36. Esme, on the other hand, sued the musician for allegedly drugging, torturing and raping her.

Esme also accused him of sexual battery during her time with Marilyn in Los Angeles in 2011. In the lawsuit, it is stated, "These acts include spanking, biting, cutting, and whipping Ms. Bianco's buttocks, breasts, and genitals for his sexual gratification."

