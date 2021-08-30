 
 

Josh Gad, Patricia Arquette and More Pay Tribute to Late Ed Asner

Josh Gad, Patricia Arquette and More Pay Tribute to Late Ed Asner
WENN/Avalon/Instar
Celebrity

A number of Hollywood figures are sending support and condolences shortly after the 'Up' voice star passed away at the age of 91 in Los Angeles, California.

  • Aug 30, 2021

AceShowbiz - Josh Gad and Patricia Arquette are leading tributes to Ed Asner following the acting veteran's death on Sunday (29Aug21).

"Frozen" star Gad, who teamed up with Ed for the cartoon comedy series "Central Park", tweeted a GIF of the character voiced by the star in the movie "Up", and admitted he was "heartbroken."

"I am heartbroken to say goodbye to our friend #EdAsner who graced #CentralParkTV as the voice of Bitsy's brother Ambrose," Gad wrote. "He was a Legend, a beautiful soul and a truly brilliant actor."

"Love you sir! We will miss (you) down here, but smiling that you are have fittingly gone Up."

  See also...

Meanwhile, Arquette wrote, "Oh Ed Asner. Rest In Peace and power friend. what a truly good and honorable human you were. gratitude for all you did for the screen Actors Guild, when it was a true Union bless you."

Ed served as the president for the union twice.

There were also Twitter tributes from Frances Fisher, Ellen Barkin, Marc Maron, Harry Shearer, Michael McKean, and George Takei, who wrote, "Ed Asner, who won seven Emmy awards including five for the unforgettable role of Lou Grant, has passed away. He was a giant on the screen, and a philanthropist, too. A man of true heart and talent. He will be missed."

Meanwhile, SAG-AFTRA union president Gabrielle Carteris released a statement that read, "There have been few actors of Ed Asner's prominence who risked their status to fight for social causes the way Ed did. He fought passionately for his fellow actors, both before, during and after his SAG presidency. But his concern did not stop with performers. He fought for victims of poverty, violence, war, and legal and social injustice, both in the United States and around the globe."

You can share this post!

Reese Witherspoon 'Delirious' Due to Lack of Support During Early Motherhood

Shania Twain Credits Second Husband for Re-Strengthening Confidence After Messy Divorce
Related Posts
Josh Gad Insists Emma Watson Is No Diva, Seth Rogen Clarifies She Did Not Storm Off Movie Set

Josh Gad Insists Emma Watson Is No Diva, Seth Rogen Clarifies She Did Not Storm Off Movie Set

Josh Gad Mourns Death of Chadwick Boseman by Sharing Final Texts From Late Actor

Josh Gad Mourns Death of Chadwick Boseman by Sharing Final Texts From Late Actor

Josh Gad Wraps Up His Fundraiser Series With 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' Reunion

Josh Gad Wraps Up His Fundraiser Series With 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' Reunion

Josh Gad Becomes Expert at Cleaning Bathroom During Lockdown

Josh Gad Becomes Expert at Cleaning Bathroom During Lockdown

Most Read
Beyonce 'Disappointed and Angry' After Wearing Tiffany Blood Diamond Without Being Told Its History
Celebrity

Beyonce 'Disappointed and Angry' After Wearing Tiffany Blood Diamond Without Being Told Its History

Amber Rose Says She's Finding Herself 'a Wife' After Being Cheated on by Ex AE

Amber Rose Says She's Finding Herself 'a Wife' After Being Cheated on by Ex AE

Rev. Jesse Jackson's Parkinson's Getting Worse, Wife Transferred to ICU Amid COVID Battle

Rev. Jesse Jackson's Parkinson's Getting Worse, Wife Transferred to ICU Amid COVID Battle

Allyssa Brooke's Husband Claims Assault on Son Was Unprovoked

Allyssa Brooke's Husband Claims Assault on Son Was Unprovoked

Orlando Bloom Shares Throwback Picture After Crushing His Spine in Three-Storey Fall

Orlando Bloom Shares Throwback Picture After Crushing His Spine in Three-Storey Fall

Keke Palmer's New BF Shares Loving Tribute on Her 28th Birthday With PDA-Filled Pics

Keke Palmer's New BF Shares Loving Tribute on Her 28th Birthday With PDA-Filled Pics

Fat Joe Defends Himself After Being Accused of Snitching by Cuban Link

Fat Joe Defends Himself After Being Accused of Snitching by Cuban Link

Jake Paul Declares He Won't Apologize to Tyron Woodley After His Crew Taunts MMA Star's Mom

Jake Paul Declares He Won't Apologize to Tyron Woodley After His Crew Taunts MMA Star's Mom

Farrah Abraham Trolled After Threatening to Sue Harvard Over Educational Abuse and Discrimination

Farrah Abraham Trolled After Threatening to Sue Harvard Over Educational Abuse and Discrimination

Kim Kardashian Baffles Fans by Showing Up in Wedding Dress at Kanye West's 'Donda' Event

Kim Kardashian Baffles Fans by Showing Up in Wedding Dress at Kanye West's 'Donda' Event

Alabama Cop's Uncanny Resemblance to Dwayne Johnson Makes Fans Give a Double Take

Alabama Cop's Uncanny Resemblance to Dwayne Johnson Makes Fans Give a Double Take

Duane Chapman Applies for Marriage License Amid Family Feud

Duane Chapman Applies for Marriage License Amid Family Feud

Catelynn Lowell Calls Out 'Thirsty Girls' Lusting Over Husband Tyler Baltierra's Sexy Pic

Catelynn Lowell Calls Out 'Thirsty Girls' Lusting Over Husband Tyler Baltierra's Sexy Pic