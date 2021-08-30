Josh Gad, Patricia Arquette and More Pay Tribute to Late Ed Asner

WENN/Avalon/Instar Celebrity

A number of Hollywood figures are sending support and condolences shortly after the 'Up' voice star passed away at the age of 91 in Los Angeles, California.

AceShowbiz - Josh Gad and Patricia Arquette are leading tributes to Ed Asner following the acting veteran's death on Sunday (29Aug21).

"Frozen" star Gad, who teamed up with Ed for the cartoon comedy series "Central Park", tweeted a GIF of the character voiced by the star in the movie "Up", and admitted he was "heartbroken."

"I am heartbroken to say goodbye to our friend #EdAsner who graced #CentralParkTV as the voice of Bitsy's brother Ambrose," Gad wrote. "He was a Legend, a beautiful soul and a truly brilliant actor."

"Love you sir! We will miss (you) down here, but smiling that you are have fittingly gone Up."

Meanwhile, Arquette wrote, "Oh Ed Asner. Rest In Peace and power friend. what a truly good and honorable human you were. gratitude for all you did for the screen Actors Guild, when it was a true Union bless you."

Ed served as the president for the union twice.

There were also Twitter tributes from Frances Fisher, Ellen Barkin, Marc Maron, Harry Shearer, Michael McKean, and George Takei, who wrote, "Ed Asner, who won seven Emmy awards including five for the unforgettable role of Lou Grant, has passed away. He was a giant on the screen, and a philanthropist, too. A man of true heart and talent. He will be missed."

Meanwhile, SAG-AFTRA union president Gabrielle Carteris released a statement that read, "There have been few actors of Ed Asner's prominence who risked their status to fight for social causes the way Ed did. He fought passionately for his fellow actors, both before, during and after his SAG presidency. But his concern did not stop with performers. He fought for victims of poverty, violence, war, and legal and social injustice, both in the United States and around the globe."