 

Josh Gad Diagnosed With 'Abdominal Issues' Following 'Medical Emergency'

The 'Frozen' actor has taken a break from Broadway to dash to hospital after being told by his doctors to address his 'medical emergency' as soon as possible.

  • Oct 8, 2023

AceShowbiz - Josh Gad has revealed a "medical emergency." The "Frozen" actor had to pull out of his matinee performance of Broadway show "Gutenberg! The Musical!" on Saturday, October 7 because doctors insisted he couldn't wait to address some health issues he has been experiencing.

"Hey guys, I just wanted to give you a quick message. Unfortunately, I am going to not be able to do this afternoon's show. I have a bit of a medical emergency that I have to go deal with right now," he said in a video shared to Instagram.

"I would rather be spending my afternoon with all of you than at a hospital, but I hope that this gets resolved pretty quickly and I'll be back on stage with my buddy [Andrew] Rannells as soon as possible. I love you guys, and again, I'm sorry to all of you who looked forward to seeing me today, but I can promise you that you are going to get an exceptional show with my incredible stand-by Russell [Daniels]. Love you guys, see you soon."

He captioned the post, "Not the news I'd like to share, but life happens. Unfortunately, I will not be at this afternoon's performance of Gutenberg. I'm dealing with a medical emergency that despite telling my doctors I wanted to wait till Monday to address, they thought needed to be addressed immediately."

"So, off to hospital for (hopefully) quick treatment and then with any luck will be back by this evening [prayer emojis] In the meantime, please help me wish @russelljdaniels the best of luck as he makes his Broadway debut as Bud! I know he is going to give you all the show of your lives! (sic)"

Fortunately, the 42-year-old star's break was only temporary as he was treated "in record time." A few hours later, he announced, "GOOD NEWS. Thanks to the phenomenal team at Lenox Hill, I was able to be diagnosed and treated in record time for some lower abdominal issues I've been having."

"With their blessing, I will be back in the show this evening. Thank you all for your incredible messages and good vibes. Felt them and got the best possible results! Now, let's get back to eating dreams!"

