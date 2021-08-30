Reese Witherspoon 'Delirious' Due to Lack of Support During Early Motherhood

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Cruel Intentions' actress opens up on her struggles as a first-time mother after giving birth to daughter Ava, recalling the impact of lack of support and sleep deprivation.

AceShowbiz - Reese Witherspoon had to "muscle through" the first few months of motherhood because she had no "support."

The actress, who is mum to daughter Ava, 21, and sons Deacon, 17, and Tennessee, eight, admitted she was really struggling at the time she gave birth to her daughter.

She told the "Armchair Expert" podcast, "I did not have a lot of support with my first baby and I learned really early, like this is not going to work. I tried to muscle through for five months with Ava, just not sleeping and I became delirious."

"I was lucky enough to have money saved and I didn't have to work but it's just not a one-person job. I would even say it's not a two-person job."

The "Cruel Intentions" star previously admitted she was "terrified" when she got pregnant for the first time at 22.

She said, "I didn't know how to balance work and motherhood. You just do it, you know? I'd made movies but I hadn't, you know, established myself as someone who could demand that it shoot close to my kid's school or, you know, I didn't have any real power, leverage within my industry. I was just like every other mum trying to figure it out - and dad out there, and partner, and grandparent who's raising a child."

She has since developed a strong bond with her kids.

"I never expected the kind of relationship that I have with them, but it's so rewarding to be able to have kids that you can process life with a little bit, and they help me understand the complexities of what it means to be a human now," she said in a previous interview. "So I'm really, really grateful that these little humans are in my life."