 

Josh Gad Stresses 'We Are All Losers' After Getting 'Vile Messages' for Showing Sympathy for Israel

In a lengthy social media rant, the 'Frozen' actor claims he was 'personally attacked, shamed, unfollowed and threatened' after condemning Hamas attacks on Israel over the weekend.

  • Oct 10, 2023

AceShowbiz - Josh Gad has declared "we are all losers" after receiving "vile messages" for showing his support for Israel in the wake of Hamas attacks over the weekend. The actor claimed people not only unfollowed him, but also sent him threats following his sympathetic post.

The 42-year-old took to Threads on Sunday, October 8 to lament the shocking reactions to his previous post. "There's something I have to say because it's really making curious as to where we are as a society," he began. "Yesterday, I and the world watched as a Terrorist organization massacred 600 innocent humans and took children and families hostage. I posted a message of heartbreak and shock. I, who have always been critical of the Israeli Government and its pattern of occupation and their attacks on innocent Gazans was personally attacked, shamed, unfollowed and threatened."

The "Frozen (2013)" star, who is Jewish, continued, "Instead of compassion & humanity, people are treating this as if it's a FOOTBALL match with two teams when the points scored are dead human bodies/ Waving flags around as if they are team jerseys. Have we lost our f**king minds? Somewhere in a basement right now, tied up and terrified are little CHILDREN who have never done anything to hurt a Palestinian. Somewhere on the streets of Gaza are innocent people who are being shelled, because terrorists decided it was best to destroy any opportunity for peace."

"And the response is to shame people like me for expressing grief and heartache, the same grief I share anytime an innocent Palestinian is displaced or killed?" he continued. "Is this where we are? I guess it is. One of the many vile messages I will share with you that I received yesterday is: 'my only regret is that they didn't kill more Israelis.' Not soldiers... civilians."

Josh stressed, "People, this isn't a war. It's a massacre. It's a bloodbath. And instead of communal despair, so many are treating this as if it's politics or a rugby match. There are no winners here. We are all losers. Most importantly, every Israeli and Palestinian is now on the losing end. I am truly at a loss. I guess I'm the naive one."

  Editors' Pick

On Saturday, Josh was among celebrities who shared their reactions to the Hamas attacks on Israel. "I have no words. I am praying for my many family members in Israel," the actor, whose father lived in Israel while his mother was born to a family of Holocaust survivors in Germany, wrote on Instagram.

He continued, "What a cowardly act. What we are witnessing in real time right now is unprecedented since the Yom Kippur war. My heart breaks for the families of those who have lost loved ones, and for the hostages who have been taken. What a horrific day."

