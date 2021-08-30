 
 

Jesy Nelson Adding Diddy to Music Video as Solo Debut Gets Delayed

Jesy Nelson Adding Diddy to Music Video as Solo Debut Gets Delayed
WENN/Michael Wright
Music

The former Little Mix member is reportedly getting help from the Bad Boy Records founder for her upcoming solo debut titled 'Boyz' which gets pushed back.

  • Aug 30, 2021

AceShowbiz - Jesy Nelson has reportedly delayed her debut single, but is adding Sean "Love" Combs to the music video.

The former Little Mix star's fans are eagerly awaiting the 30-year-old singer's first music since quitting the girl group in December (20), but they will have to wait a little while longer to hear "Boyz", as it has been pushed back "due to unforeseen circumstances."

However, it will be more than worth the wait - the artist formerly known as Diddy is set to make a cameo in the video for the tune, which samples his 2001 hit "Bad Boy for Life".

An insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, "Boyz has been pushed back by a couple of weeks due to unforeseen circumstances but it now means that P. Diddy himself will make a cameo in the clip, which is incredible for Jesy."

  See also...

"The delay is not ideal as they had already started teasing the track on her socials, but Jesy and the team are making things work. Jesy is making the final touches to the video and it will be worth the wait. The track is still planned to drop next month, though the second half is more likely."

On what fans can expect from her solo material, Jesy said recently, "This is the music that I've always wanted to make. I don't think that anyone's gonna expect this. This is the new chapter for me."

It was previously rumored Jesy could potentially face off her former bandmates if she had released her solo single last week as Jade Thirlwall, Perrie Edwards, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock sparked rumors of new music ahead of the group's 10th anniversary.

Instead of new music, the trio later announced vinyl box set.

You can share this post!

Josh Gad, Patricia Arquette and More Pay Tribute to Late Ed Asner

Jason Aldean Grieves Over Death of Security Guard Who Saved Him in 2017 Las Vegas Shooting
Related Posts
Jesy Nelson Wipes Her Instagram Clean Ahead of Solo Debut

Jesy Nelson Wipes Her Instagram Clean Ahead of Solo Debut

Jesy Nelson to Release First Solo Single Next Month

Jesy Nelson to Release First Solo Single Next Month

Jesy Nelson Signed to Polydor After Little Mix Departure

Jesy Nelson Signed to Polydor After Little Mix Departure

Jesy Nelson Feels Huge Wave of Relief After Little Mix Exit, Thanks Liam Payne for Reaching Out

Jesy Nelson Feels Huge Wave of Relief After Little Mix Exit, Thanks Liam Payne for Reaching Out

Most Read
Eric Clapton Presses on COVID-19 Vaccination Protest With New Song 'This Has Gotta Stop'
Music

Eric Clapton Presses on COVID-19 Vaccination Protest With New Song 'This Has Gotta Stop'

Adam Levine Praises Olivia Rodrigo for Introducing Older Acts to Younger Fans Amid Plagiarism Claim

Adam Levine Praises Olivia Rodrigo for Introducing Older Acts to Younger Fans Amid Plagiarism Claim

Boosie Badazz Says He Won't Be Wearing 'Corona Mask' at Boosie Bash

Boosie Badazz Says He Won't Be Wearing 'Corona Mask' at Boosie Bash

Megan Thee Stallion Boasts About Her Success on Her BTS 'Butter' Remix

Megan Thee Stallion Boasts About Her Success on Her BTS 'Butter' Remix

Michael Jackson's Unreleased Song to Be Recorded by His Brothers

Michael Jackson's Unreleased Song to Be Recorded by His Brothers

Halsey: There Is No Girl Power in My New Album

Halsey: There Is No Girl Power in My New Album

Ryan Tedder Calls Music Streaming Industry 'Nightmare' for Artists

Ryan Tedder Calls Music Streaming Industry 'Nightmare' for Artists

Kanye West Quietly Shifts 'Donda' Release Date to Coincide With Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy'

Kanye West Quietly Shifts 'Donda' Release Date to Coincide With Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy'

Olivia Rodrigo Returns to No. 1 in U.K. Following Vinyl Release of 'Sour'

Olivia Rodrigo Returns to No. 1 in U.K. Following Vinyl Release of 'Sour'

Dave Grohl Invites Young Drumming Sensation to Join Foo Fighters at LA Gig

Dave Grohl Invites Young Drumming Sensation to Join Foo Fighters at LA Gig

Marilyn Manson to Be Featured in Kanye West's New Album 'Donda'

Marilyn Manson to Be Featured in Kanye West's New Album 'Donda'

Steps Keen to Tour With 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Queens

Steps Keen to Tour With 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Queens

Jo O'Meara: S Club 7 Members Are Too 'Busy' for Reunion

Jo O'Meara: S Club 7 Members Are Too 'Busy' for Reunion