Khloe Kardashian Warns People of 'Snake' in Apparent Jordyn Woods Shade

Aug 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Is Khloe Kardashian clapping back at Jordyn Woods? Days after the latter claimed that that "only God" can cancel her, the former "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star wrote cryptic message about "shady b***hes" on Instagram Story.

In the Thursday, August 26 post, the mom of one wrote, "Be careful outside, it's raining shady b***hes everywhere!!" The 37-year-old reality TV star also added a green snake emoji on her post.

The post arrives after Jordyn seemingly threw shade at Khloe, who was rumored to be rekindling her romance with Tristan Thompson. In the Wednesday, August 18 episode of MTV's "Cribs" as she talked about being canceled as she opened a package of tees which had the phrases that read, "Oh, s**t I've been canceled," and "Please don't cancel me," written on them.

"They tried it already, I've already been in that position," the 23-year-old social media personality said. The former "Life of Kylie" then added, "I truly believe the only person who can cancel you is God and God isn't going to cancel you." Her mom then chimed in, saying, "And that's the truth."

Jordyn made headlines back in February 2019 after she was photographed kissing Tristan, who shares a daughter with Khloe. That was beyond shocking because Jordyn was among Kylie Jenner's closest friends. "Khloe loved Jordyn before this," a source revealed at the time. "This is completely shocking to Khloe's family."

Khloe broke up with the Sacramento Kings player subsequently. The two, who are co-parenting for daughter True, were later in a on-and-off relationship as they called it quits once again in June. The pair were rumored to be getting back together earlier this month, but a source shut down the speculations. "[Khloe and Tristan] are telling people they aren't back together, but have been hanging out pretty often with True," the informant spilled. "[She] will always have feelings towards Tristan... It's hard for her and she wishes these weren't the circumstances."