Jordyn Woods Appears to Shade Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson With Cancellation Message

Aug 21, 2021

AceShowbiz - Rumors that Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson getting back together seemingly reignites the feud between Khloe and Jordyn Woods. The latter seemingly shaded the pair in an episode of MTV's "Cribs" as she talked about being canceled.

In the Wednesday, August 18 episode of the revived show, Jordyn, who used to be involved in a cheating scandal with Tristan, could be seen opening the package. Inside the package was tees which had the phrases that read, "Oh, s**t I've been canceled," and "Please don't cancel me," written on them.

Of being canceled, the 23-year-old social media influencer said, "They tried it already, I've already been in that position." While donning the shirt, the former "Life of Kylie" then added, "I truly believe the only person who can cancel you is God and God isn't going to cancel you." Her mom then chimed in, saying, "And that's the truth."

Jordyn caught fire back in February 2019 after she was photographed kissing Tristan, who shares a daughter with Khloe. That was beyond shocking because Jordyn was among Kylie Jenner's closest friends. "Khloe loved Jordyn before this," a source revealed at the time. "This is completely shocking to Khloe's family."

Khloe and Tristan broke up after the hookup but they rekindled August 2020 only to call it quits once again in June. The pair, who are co-parenting for daughter True, were rumored to be getting back together earlier this month. A source, however, denied the speculations.

"[Khloe and Tristan] are telling people they aren't back together, but have been hanging out pretty often with True," the informant spilled. "[She] will always have feelings towards Tristan... It's hard for her and she wishes these weren't the circumstances."

The Good American founder allegedly "wants him around and they talk every day." The insider went on to share, "Khloe has forgiven him for what he's done and would rather just be on good terms with him."