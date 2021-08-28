Eric Clapton Presses on COVID-19 Vaccination Protest With New Song 'This Has Gotta Stop'

Music

The legendary guitarist, who previously complained about having a 'disastrous' reaction after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccination, releases the track along with an animated video that also addresses climate change disasters.

AceShowbiz - Eric Clapton has continued voicing his frustration about COVID-19 vaccination. The legendary guitarist, who previously complained about having a "disastrous" reaction after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccination, released a new song titled "This Has Gotta Stop" in which he denounces vaccine mandates.

The English musician dropped the track, which was produced by his longtime collaborator Simon Climie, along with an animated video. The footage in question features images that provoke thought on climate change disasters, technological interference as well as political influence.

"This has gotta stop/ Enough is enough/ I can't take this BS any longer," the 76-year-old star sings. "It's gone far enough/ If you wanna claim my soul/ You'll have to come and break down this door."

Eric also appears to detail the effects that he had experienced after getting AstraZeneca jab. "I can't move my hands/ I break out in sweat/ I wanna cry/ Can't take it anymore," he sings at one point.

The "Tears in Heaven" hitmaker wrote the song himself. However, he is joined by bassist Nathan East, drummer Sonny Emery and singer Sharon White when performing the tune.

This arrived after Eric got candid about his "disastrous" reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine back in May. "I took the first jab of AZ and straight away had severe reactions which lasted ten days. I recovered eventually and was told it would be twelve weeks before the second one," he said in a message he sent to anti-lockdown activist Robin Monotti Graziadei.

"About six weeks later I was offered and took the second AZ shot, but with a little more knowledge of the dangers," he further explained. "Needless to say the reactions were disastrous, my hands and feet were either frozen, numb or burning, and pretty much useless for two weeks... I feared I would never play again, (I suffer with peripheral neuropathy and should never have gone near the needle.)"