Demi Lovato and Olly Alexander Among Winners at 2021 British LGBT Awards

Aug 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Demi Lovato and Olly Alexander were among those honored at the 2021 British LGBT Awards on Friday, August 27.

Pop star Lovato, who came out as non-binary earlier this year (2021) and now uses the pronouns they/them, was named Celebrity of the Year at the ceremony, while Years & Years singer Olly was recognized for his role in TV Aids drama "It's a Sin", which picked up the Media Moment Award.

Former U.S. First Lady Hillary Clinton was also feted with the Global Ally Award.

Joining the ceremony by video-link, Clinton said she was proud to "stand with the LGBT+ community" and added, "There's more work to be done to change laws and change hearts and minds."

There were also wins for British TV personality Phillip Schofield, Olympic boxing champion Nicola Adams, and singer Anne-Marie, who was named Music Artist of the Year.

On being honored with a special recognition award at the event, Schofield said, "Wow. This is a biggie. What a proud moment for me personally." He went on to add, "I've never won any award individually. Any award you win as a team that's there propping you up and definitely that's the case with this one."

Meanwhile, Spice Girls star Melanie C was also named an Ally Award winner for her work with drag group Sink the Pink.

Speaking about the event, awards founder Sarah Garrett MBE stated, "We were so delighted to be able to host a celebration of the people working hard to advocate for and advance LGBT+ rights after what has been a difficult 18 months. All of the winners and nominees are incredibly deserving."