 
 

Demi Lovato and Olly Alexander Among Winners at 2021 British LGBT Awards

Demi Lovato and Olly Alexander Among Winners at 2021 British LGBT Awards
Instagram
Celebrity

Joining the 'Sorry Not Sorry' himaker and the Years and Years singer in the list are former First Lady Hillary Clinton, TV personality Phillip Schofield, Olympic boxing champion Nicola Adams among others.

  • Aug 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Demi Lovato and Olly Alexander were among those honored at the 2021 British LGBT Awards on Friday, August 27.

Pop star Lovato, who came out as non-binary earlier this year (2021) and now uses the pronouns they/them, was named Celebrity of the Year at the ceremony, while Years & Years singer Olly was recognized for his role in TV Aids drama "It's a Sin", which picked up the Media Moment Award.

Former U.S. First Lady Hillary Clinton was also feted with the Global Ally Award.

Joining the ceremony by video-link, Clinton said she was proud to "stand with the LGBT+ community" and added, "There's more work to be done to change laws and change hearts and minds."

  See also...

There were also wins for British TV personality Phillip Schofield, Olympic boxing champion Nicola Adams, and singer Anne-Marie, who was named Music Artist of the Year.

On being honored with a special recognition award at the event, Schofield said, "Wow. This is a biggie. What a proud moment for me personally." He went on to add, "I've never won any award individually. Any award you win as a team that's there propping you up and definitely that's the case with this one."

Meanwhile, Spice Girls star Melanie C was also named an Ally Award winner for her work with drag group Sink the Pink.

Speaking about the event, awards founder Sarah Garrett MBE stated, "We were so delighted to be able to host a celebration of the people working hard to advocate for and advance LGBT+ rights after what has been a difficult 18 months. All of the winners and nominees are incredibly deserving."

You can share this post!

Michael Buble Showers Cancer-Surviving Son With Praises on 8th Birthday

Pink Mourns Father's Passing After Losing His Battle With Prostate Cancer
Related Posts
Demi Lovato Smokes Weed on Instagram After Announcing They're 'California Sober'

Demi Lovato Smokes Weed on Instagram After Announcing They're 'California Sober'

Demi Lovato 'Happy' to Release 'Melon Cake' Music Video on Their 29th Birthday

Demi Lovato 'Happy' to Release 'Melon Cake' Music Video on Their 29th Birthday

Demi Lovato Weighs In on Exploration of Their Gender Identity: It's a Journey Forever

Demi Lovato Weighs In on Exploration of Their Gender Identity: It's a Journey Forever

Demi Lovato Shares Sultry Post-Sex Scene Pic After Having 'Burst of Body Confidence'

Demi Lovato Shares Sultry Post-Sex Scene Pic After Having 'Burst of Body Confidence'

Most Read
Beyonce 'Disappointed and Angry' After Wearing Tiffany Blood Diamond Without Being Told Its History
Celebrity

Beyonce 'Disappointed and Angry' After Wearing Tiffany Blood Diamond Without Being Told Its History

Adele Goes Makeup-Free for Dinner Date With Boyfriend Rich Paul

Adele Goes Makeup-Free for Dinner Date With Boyfriend Rich Paul

Playboi Carti Affiliate R5 Homixide Dies of Alleged Suicide at 22

Playboi Carti Affiliate R5 Homixide Dies of Alleged Suicide at 22

Bhad Bhabie Strips Down to Her Undies to Shut Down Body-Shamers

Bhad Bhabie Strips Down to Her Undies to Shut Down Body-Shamers

Heidi Klum Pokes Fun at Herself After Unknowingly Flashing 'AGT' Audience

Heidi Klum Pokes Fun at Herself After Unknowingly Flashing 'AGT' Audience

Chris Brown Accused of Banning TikTok Creator From His Party Because She's 'Too Dark'

Chris Brown Accused of Banning TikTok Creator From His Party Because She's 'Too Dark'

Amber Rose's Ex AE Hangs Out With His BFF Tyga in London After Bragging About Cheating on Her

Amber Rose's Ex AE Hangs Out With His BFF Tyga in London After Bragging About Cheating on Her

Yaya Mayweather Ridiculed for Supporting Incarcerated Baby Daddy NBA YoungBoy

Yaya Mayweather Ridiculed for Supporting Incarcerated Baby Daddy NBA YoungBoy

Sha'Carri Richardson Sparks Outrage After Dissing Jamaicans With Shady Tweet

Sha'Carri Richardson Sparks Outrage After Dissing Jamaicans With Shady Tweet

Ron Jeremy Slapped With Over 30 Sexual Assault Charges

Ron Jeremy Slapped With Over 30 Sexual Assault Charges

Stephen Curry's Dad Dell Accuses Estranged Wife Sonya of Cheating With Ex-NFL Player

Stephen Curry's Dad Dell Accuses Estranged Wife Sonya of Cheating With Ex-NFL Player

Allyssa Brooke's Husband Claims Assault on Son Was Unprovoked

Allyssa Brooke's Husband Claims Assault on Son Was Unprovoked

'Stranger Things' Star Allyssa Brooke Enraged After Son Is Beaten Up While Onlookers Cheer

'Stranger Things' Star Allyssa Brooke Enraged After Son Is Beaten Up While Onlookers Cheer