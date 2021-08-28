 
 

Addison Rae Denies Supporting Donald Trump Despite Eager Meet-and-Greet Moment

In a new interview with Los Angeles Times, the 20-year-old TikTok star shares that people shouldn't have assumed that she's a Trump supporter just because of one moment.

  Aug 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Addison Rae has distanced herself from Donald Trump. Nearly a month after she was seen introducing herself to former president during a UFC 264 fight, the social media influencer has explained herself over the brief encounter.

In a new interview with Los Angeles Times, the TikTok star shared that people should not have assumed that she's a Trump supporter just because of that moment. "I mean, I don’t support Trump," the 20-year-old said. "And if someone does, that's their opinion and I respect everyone’s opinion, for each their own."

As for why she had a brief meet-and-greet with Trump, Rae explained, "But it's very rare on occasion that you ever get to meet a former president, and I think most people could agree with me on that. It's very uncommon. And I consider myself a friendly person, and so introducing myself does not mean I stand behind anything that any respective person condones."

In a video that went viral in July, Raecould be seen excitedly greeted Trump during a UFC 246 match. She approached the former president, who entered the arena and took a seat directly in front of her. She tapped him on the shoulder before introducing herself.

"Hi," she said to the former president in the short clip. "I'm Addison. Nice to meet you, I have to say 'hi.' "

Fans quickly expressed their disappointment in the social media personality after watching the clip. Prior to that, Rae was also accused of being a Republican after a suspected Trump flag was featured in a picture of her bedroom. Of the flag, Rae said, "my meme used to buy us these for my papas bday (July 4th) a good 2010 souvenir."

