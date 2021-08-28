Kanye West Quietly Shifts 'Donda' Release Date to Coincide With Drake's 'Certified Lover Boy'

WENN/Instagram/Manuil Yamalyan Music

After the 'Toosie Slide' hitmaker appears to slip in his album's release date on ESPN promo, Ye's album is now listed to arrive on the same date on Apple Music.

AceShowbiz - Is Kanye West officially declaring a war with Drake? Following weeks of speculation of an album release battle and online back-and-forth between the two, Ye has reportedly changed his album release date to coincide with Drake's.

Speculation about the due date of Drake's "Certified Lover Boy" started to swirl on Friday morning, August 27 following a cryptic ESPN promo. During a "SportsCenter" broadcast, the show's intro was briefly stopped with a strange video of a man appearing to hold up a note.

The note was hard to read at first glance, but when the video played again, eagle-eyed fans noticed that it read, "CLB September 3," which they took as the release date of "Certified Lover Boy". In a similar manner, a representative for Drake also coyly responded to a question whether the album would be dropped on September 3, but did tell Rolling Stone that the video can be taken "at face value."

Following Drake's seemingly sneaky announcement of his album release date, Kanye has quietly changed the release date of "Donda". On Apple Music, his upcoming tenth studio album is now listed to be dropped on September 3 as well.

Kanye has delayed his album release multiple times. Prior to his third "Donda" event in Chicago on Thursday, his manager Abou "Bu" Thiam assured devotees the album is really going to be released. Responding to a frustrated fan who asked, "After this will he finally drop the album?" Thiam wrote, "Absolutely!" Answering another question, Ye's manager explained that the 44-year-old star will "100% release DONDA."

Drake, meanwhile, initially planned to release "Certified Lover Boy" in January, but it was derailed due to his leg surgery. "I was planning to release my album this month but between surgery and rehab my energy has been dedicated to recovery," so he announced at the time. He promised though, "I'm looking forward to sharing it with you all in 2021."