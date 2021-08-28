 
 

'Lone Star Law' Star Chris Wilson Died After Valiant Battle With COVID-Related Complications

The Animal Planet TV reality star passed away at the age of 43 on August 26 at the Baylor Scott and White's Temple Medical Center following complications from the coronavirus.

  • Aug 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Sgt. Chris Wilson is another public figure who has fallen victim to coronavirus. The game warden from Texas, who appeared on "Lone Star Law", died after a valiant battle against health complications related to COVID-19. He was 43 years old.

Confirming his death was the executive director of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, Carter Smith. He said in a statement shared on TPWD's official Facebook account on Friday, August 27, "It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of TPWD Game Warden Sgt. Christopher Ray Wilson."

The heartbreaking post added, "Chris left this earth on the afternoon of August 26th after valiantly battling a series of health complications related to COVID." According to local news station KXXV, when Chris died at the Baylor Scott & White's Temple Medical Center, his fellow game wardens were on hand to pay their respects by escorting his remains to the mortuary.

"Chris was a big man with a big heart, who left a positive impression and impact for all those fortunate enough to have worked and spent time with him over his 16 years of exemplary service to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) and our grateful state," Carter remembered the late Animal Planet TV star.

Carter added, "Sgt. Wilson proudly served Texas as a State Game Warden with great purpose, pride and dedication. His 'End of Watch' leaves a hole in the hearts of many who knew him." He continued to praise the 33-year-old reality star, "The State of Texas is grateful beyond words, for the dignity, strength and sacrifice of his service." He went on, "I ask that you keep his children and family in your thoughts and prayers as they navigate through this very difficult time." He closed his post as saying, "May he rest in peace."

Chris is survived by his family, including his four children, 17-year-old Tristen, 16-year-old Colby, 12-year-old Tyler and 7-year-old Hailey, along with his parents, Warren and Mary Ann Rinn.

