James McAvoy Wants His Son to Move Out at 18

The 'X-Men' actor talks about parenting in a new interview and reveals he prefers tough love when it comes to raising his son Brendan with ex-wife Anne-Marie Duff.

  • Aug 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - James McAvoy believes parents try to protect their children "from way too much."

The actor stars alongside Sharon Horgan in new movie "Together", which follows an unnamed couple as their relationship falls apart during the COVID-19 pandemic. The film also stars Samuel Logan as their young son Artie, who watches as his parents struggle with their issues while also trying their best to protect him from their problems and that of the world as a whole.

Reflecting on the film during an interview with Screen Rant, James - who himself is dad to 11-year-old son Brendan with ex-wife Anne-Marie Duff - suggested that perhaps children should be allowed to experience more of the world.

"I think the truth is that kids do hear tons of what's going on - and maybe it's not entirely wrong that they hear tons of what's going on," he mused. "I think that sometimes we try and protect our kids from way too much, and we end up not preparing them for the world that they're going to have to step into. Which is why they're all staying with their parents until they're 35 at the moment. I want mine out the door when he's 18."

"Look, Artie hears too much in this movie, undoubtedly. But I don't know. I'm a loving, cuddly parent, but I do think that we worry too much about what we're letting our kids hear."


James McAvoy and Anne-Marie got divorced in 2016 after a decade of marriage.

James McAvoy and Michael Sheen to Take Part in Audio Adaptation of 'The Sandman'

James McAvoy Boosts Masks4NHSHeroes Campaign With $342,500 Donation Amid COVID-19 Crisis

James McAvoy Gets Hitched With Lisa Liberati

James McAvoy Nearly Falls Victim to Cyber Scamming

