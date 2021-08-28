 
 

Marilyn Manson to Be Featured in Kanye West's New Album 'Donda'

Marilyn Manson to Be Featured in Kanye West's New Album 'Donda'
WENN
Music

The shock rocker is expected to appear in Kanye's much-awaited studio installment after he was seen attending the latest album listening party in Chicago.

  • Aug 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kanye West is stirring up more controversy with his new album after it was revealed disgraced shock rocker Marilyn Manson appears on a track.

The "Rock Is Dead" star stunned fans when he showed up at Kanye's latest "Donda" album listening party event in Chicago, Illinois on Thursday night (26Aug21), and now Billboard sources claim the singer's voice will appear on a track.

"Marilyn Manson's voice is featured on DONDA, and he will continue to conceptually collaborate with Ye on the DONDA project," a spokesperson for the rocker told Billboard.

West has yet to confirm the news, which comes as Manson, real name Brian Warner, battles a series of legal issues, which include lawsuits from four women, accusing him of rape and sexual, physical and emotional assault.

The drama has cost Manson his record label deal and a number of lucrative TV roles.

  See also...

Manson has denied all the charges.

Thursday night's Donda listening event was Kanye's third. The rapper also raised eyebrows by inviting embattled star DaBaby to the bash at Soldier Field.

Reports suggest DaBaby also features on the much-delayed new album.

The MC, real name Jonathan Kirk, has lost a number of festival slots after upsetting gay rights activists with homophobic comments he made about HIV/AIDS sufferers and members of the LGBTQ community at July's Rolling Loud Miami.

He has since apologised for his remarks.

"Donda" has been delayed multiple times but producer assured fans the new album was coming out this year.

You can share this post!

Adam Levine Praises Olivia Rodrigo for Introducing Older Acts to Younger Fans Amid Plagiarism Claim

Time's Up Boss Steps Down Over Ties to Disgraced Governor Andrew Cuomo
Related Posts
Marilyn Manson Accused of Spitting Snot at Videographer

Marilyn Manson Accused of Spitting Snot at Videographer

Marilyn Manson Asks for Dismissal of Esme Bianco's Rape Lawsuit

Marilyn Manson Asks for Dismissal of Esme Bianco's Rape Lawsuit

Marilyn Manson Released on Conditional Bail Amid Assault Allegations

Marilyn Manson Released on Conditional Bail Amid Assault Allegations

Marilyn Manson Sued by Fourth Woman for Sexual Assault

Marilyn Manson Sued by Fourth Woman for Sexual Assault

Most Read
Kanye West's Upcoming Chicago 'Donda' Listening Party Won't Require COVID-19 Vaccines or Test
Music

Kanye West's Upcoming Chicago 'Donda' Listening Party Won't Require COVID-19 Vaccines or Test

Barry Manilow to Give 'Harmony' Musical Its New York City Run in Spring 2022

Barry Manilow to Give 'Harmony' Musical Its New York City Run in Spring 2022

DaBaby Gives Shout-Out to Rolling Loud for Praising 'Whole Lotta Money' Freestyle Despite Scandal

DaBaby Gives Shout-Out to Rolling Loud for Praising 'Whole Lotta Money' Freestyle Despite Scandal

Drake Dominates 2021 Urban Music Awards With Four Nominations

Drake Dominates 2021 Urban Music Awards With Four Nominations

CEO of Megan Thee Stallion's Label Declares Victory Despite Failing to Block Her BTS 'Butter' Remix

CEO of Megan Thee Stallion's Label Declares Victory Despite Failing to Block Her BTS 'Butter' Remix

Paul McCartney to Share The Beatles' Unrecorded Song in Lyrics Book

Paul McCartney to Share The Beatles' Unrecorded Song in Lyrics Book

The Rolling Stones to Get On With U.S. Tour Despite Charlie Watts' Death

The Rolling Stones to Get On With U.S. Tour Despite Charlie Watts' Death

Future to Host Benefit Concert for Haiti Earthquake Relief Efforts

Future to Host Benefit Concert for Haiti Earthquake Relief Efforts

Lizzo Spills on NSFW Remark Cardi B Whispered to Her at 'Rumors' Cover Shoot

Lizzo Spills on NSFW Remark Cardi B Whispered to Her at 'Rumors' Cover Shoot

Megan Thee Stallion Boasts About Her Success on Her BTS 'Butter' Remix

Megan Thee Stallion Boasts About Her Success on Her BTS 'Butter' Remix

Lizzo Claims Drake Reached Out to Her After She Name-Dropped Him in Racy 'Rumors' Lyrics

Lizzo Claims Drake Reached Out to Her After She Name-Dropped Him in Racy 'Rumors' Lyrics

Phoebe Bridgers Moves Concerts From Indoor to Outdoor for 'Safety' Amid Delta Variant Spike

Phoebe Bridgers Moves Concerts From Indoor to Outdoor for 'Safety' Amid Delta Variant Spike

Boosie Badazz Says He Won't Be Wearing 'Corona Mask' at Boosie Bash

Boosie Badazz Says He Won't Be Wearing 'Corona Mask' at Boosie Bash