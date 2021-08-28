 
 

Sharon Stone Asks for Prayers as Baby Nephew Is Hospitalized With Organ Failure

The 'Basic Instinct' actress pleads with her online followers to pray for her young nephew and godson as she tells them the boy is hospitalized with organ failure.

AceShowbiz - Sharon Stone pleaded for a "miracle" after her young nephew River was hospitalised with organ failure.

The 11-month-old, who is son of the "Basic Instinct" star's brother Patrick Stone and his wife Tasha, was seen hooked up to machines in the hospital in a heartbreaking post shared to the actress' Instagram page.

"My nephew and godson River Stone was found in his crib w total organ failure today," she penned.

"Please pray for him. We need a miracle."

Stone's famous pals rushed to send their support, with Sharon Osbourne writing, "Bless him sending so much love and prayer."

"Praying for River and your whole family," Ruby Rose added, while Kate Hudson said, "Sending light and healing love."

Director Ava DuVernay also left a similar message, "Holding you and your family in prayer." Gloria Estefan penned, "Praying hard in thanks for his total recovery!" Rosanna Arquette wrote, "Sending love light and prayer for him and your family Sharon."

Christie Brinkley added, "May the thoughts, prayers, good energy and positive vibes of strength healing and LOVE surround River and his family and become his miracle of a full and swift recovery."

Cindy Crawford wrote, "Prayers for this little angel!" Hilary Swank noted, "Praying for River and your family." Debra Messing also penned, "Praying hard [love emoji] I'm so sorry!" Andie MacDowell exclaimed, "Oh my God I am so sorry."

Prayers also came from the likes of Billy Porter, Gal Gadot, Holly Robinson Peete, and Octavia Spencer.

