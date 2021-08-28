 
 

Nick Frost Welcomes Baby No. 3

Nick Frost Welcomes Baby No. 3
Instagram
Celebrity

Congratulations are in order for the 'Hot Fuzz' star as he officially becomes a father of three after proudly announcing the latest addition to his growing family.

  • Aug 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Funnyman and actor Nick Frost is a new dad.

The 49-year-old "Hot Fuzz" star has confirmed the birth of his third child via Instagram on Friday (27Aug21), posting a photograph of himself taking the newborn home from the hospital.

"And then there were 3!!!! (Kids that is!)," he added the caption.

  See also...

Frost already has a two-year-old son with his girlfriend, who he has never named. It is not clear if she's the mother of his latest kid.

Nick also has a 10-year-old son from his marriage to Christina Frost. They divorced in 2015.

The comedian often shared glimpses of his life as a father on Instagram although he never showed his kids' faces. In one photo of his child, he used a bearded-man filter with a funny caption, "The acorn doesn't fall far from the tree!"

In another post, he wrote a hilarious message, "I will protect you forever. Or until I get bored or you move out, or if Football's on, I won't protect you then. Or s**tting? You're probably on your own while I dump. Sleeping? I guess there'll be times when you're on your own but the vibe of protection is forever. FOREVER. (Accept Thursdays.)"

You can share this post!

Sharon Stone Asks for Prayers as Baby Nephew Is Hospitalized With Organ Failure

Former Child Actor Matthew Mindler Reported Missing From College
Most Read
PETA Calls for Investigation Into Doc Antle Following Chris Brown's Daughter's Visit
Celebrity

PETA Calls for Investigation Into Doc Antle Following Chris Brown's Daughter's Visit

Bhad Bhabie Strips Down to Her Undies to Shut Down Body-Shamers

Bhad Bhabie Strips Down to Her Undies to Shut Down Body-Shamers

Stephen Curry's Mom Has New BF as She and Estranged Husband Accuse Each Other of Cheating

Stephen Curry's Mom Has New BF as She and Estranged Husband Accuse Each Other of Cheating

Erica Mena Introduces Baby Legend With 'Vacation' Photo Shoot Nearly Two Months After His Birth

Erica Mena Introduces Baby Legend With 'Vacation' Photo Shoot Nearly Two Months After His Birth

Playboi Carti Affiliate R5 Homixide Dies of Alleged Suicide at 22

Playboi Carti Affiliate R5 Homixide Dies of Alleged Suicide at 22

Heidi Klum Pokes Fun at Herself After Unknowingly Flashing 'AGT' Audience

Heidi Klum Pokes Fun at Herself After Unknowingly Flashing 'AGT' Audience

Yaya Mayweather Ridiculed for Supporting Incarcerated Baby Daddy NBA YoungBoy

Yaya Mayweather Ridiculed for Supporting Incarcerated Baby Daddy NBA YoungBoy

Chris Brown Accused of Banning TikTok Creator From His Party Because She's 'Too Dark'

Chris Brown Accused of Banning TikTok Creator From His Party Because She's 'Too Dark'

Gavin Rossdale Secretly Dating 'Hot' Model Gwen Singer Years After Gwen Stefani Split

Gavin Rossdale Secretly Dating 'Hot' Model Gwen Singer Years After Gwen Stefani Split

Sha'Carri Richardson Sparks Outrage After Dissing Jamaicans With Shady Tweet

Sha'Carri Richardson Sparks Outrage After Dissing Jamaicans With Shady Tweet

Ron Jeremy Slapped With Over 30 Sexual Assault Charges

Ron Jeremy Slapped With Over 30 Sexual Assault Charges

Stephen Curry's Dad Dell Accuses Estranged Wife Sonya of Cheating With Ex-NFL Player

Stephen Curry's Dad Dell Accuses Estranged Wife Sonya of Cheating With Ex-NFL Player

Amber Rose's Ex AE Hangs Out With His BFF Tyga in London After Bragging About Cheating on Her

Amber Rose's Ex AE Hangs Out With His BFF Tyga in London After Bragging About Cheating on Her