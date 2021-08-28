Tom Cruise Is 'Hopping Mad' After Luggage Is Stolen in Car Theft

WENN Celebrity

Rumor has it, the 'Mission: Impossible' actor is fuming to find out his luggage is gone after the car he used while in U.K. filming his latest movie was stolen.

Aug 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tom Cruise has reportedly had thousands of pounds worth of luggage stolen.

The actor is currently in the U.K. shooting the latest "Mission: Impossible" movie and is said to be "hopping mad" after car thieves sped away in his bodyguard's BMW vehicle.

A source told The Sun newspaper, "Tom had been driven around in the car while in Birmingham and some of his ­luggage and belongings were inside it when it was taken."

"It's since been recovered by police because it was equipped with an electronic tracking device but everything inside it had gone."

"It's a huge embarrassment for the security team and the guy who had been driving it was hopping mad - but not as mad as Tom!"

The thieves used cutting-edge technology to clone the signal from the car's key-less ignition fob before they stole the vehicle from under the noses of Tom's security team.

However, bosses from the car manufacturer have already supplied the actor with an identical replacement.

A police spokesperson said, "We received a report of a BMW X7 stolen from Church Street, Birmingham in the early hours of Tuesday (24Aug21) morning. The car was recovered a short time later in Smethwick."

"CCTV enquiries have been made in the area that the car was recovered from. Inquiries are ongoing."

Tom has been living in the U.K. over recent months as he's been filming the new "Mission: Impossible" movie alongside the likes of Hayley Atwell and Vanessa Kirby.