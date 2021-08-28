 
 

Kristen Bell Thinks Celebrity Bathing Debate Has Turned to Be 'Supreme Court Case'

Kristen Bell Thinks Celebrity Bathing Debate Has Turned to Be 'Supreme Court Case'
Instagram
Celebrity

In a new interview, the 41-year-old actress, who previously shared that she would wait until their daughters smell before bathing them, insinuates that it's time to end the debate.

  • Aug 28, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kristen Bell thinks it is time to end the great celebrity hygiene. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actress, who previously shared that she would wait until their daughters smell before bathing them, said there's no rules about how many times one should take a bath.

"We were just talking about this because there has to be a rule for everybody and it's like, 'No, there doesn't.' You know, everyone is different," Kristen said. "Like, if you have a workout shower, if you want to go a couple days without [a shower], great. If you have bad hygiene, that's not on me."

The 41-year-old actress went on to say, "And I have bad hygiene, I am going to go ahead and be honest with you." She added, "I think people maybe need a little bit of a lesson of what is a joke and what is not. Because now people are acting like this is an actual Supreme Court case."

  See also...

Kristen previously weighed in on the matter during her appearance on "The View", revealing how many often she and husband Dax Shepard bath their daughters. "Sometimes five, six days go along. I mean, they don't smell," the actress admitted. "...I'm a big fan of waiting for the stink. Once you catch a whiff, that's biology's way of letting you know you need to clean it up."

The whole conversation regarding celebrity hygiene habit started after Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis revealed their family's bathing habit when talking to Dax on his "Armchair Expert" podcast. "I didn't have hot water growing up as a child, so I didn't shower much anyway," Mila explained. "But when I had children, I also didn't wash them every day. I wasn't that parent that bathed my newborns - ever."

"Now, here's the thing: If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there's no point," Ashton chimed in, before adding, "I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever... I got a bar of Lever 2000 that delivers every time. Nothing else."

You can share this post!

Catelynn Lowell Calls Out 'Thirsty Girls' Lusting Over Husband Tyler Baltierra's Sexy Pic

Camila Cabello Denies Rumors She's Engaged to Shawn Mendes
Related Posts
Kristen Bell Always Tries to Be Honest on Social Media Due to 'Impossible Ideal of Perfection'

Kristen Bell Always Tries to Be Honest on Social Media Due to 'Impossible Ideal of Perfection'

Kristen Bell Waits for Her Kids to 'Stink' Before Bathing Them

Kristen Bell Waits for Her Kids to 'Stink' Before Bathing Them

Kristen Bell Dismayed Daughter Shares Name With Covid-19 Variant

Kristen Bell Dismayed Daughter Shares Name With Covid-19 Variant

Kristen Bell Renames Podcast Series After Cease-and-Desist Letter

Kristen Bell Renames Podcast Series After Cease-and-Desist Letter

Most Read
PETA Calls for Investigation Into Doc Antle Following Chris Brown's Daughter's Visit
Celebrity

PETA Calls for Investigation Into Doc Antle Following Chris Brown's Daughter's Visit

Bhad Bhabie Strips Down to Her Undies to Shut Down Body-Shamers

Bhad Bhabie Strips Down to Her Undies to Shut Down Body-Shamers

Stephen Curry's Mom Has New BF as She and Estranged Husband Accuse Each Other of Cheating

Stephen Curry's Mom Has New BF as She and Estranged Husband Accuse Each Other of Cheating

Erica Mena Introduces Baby Legend With 'Vacation' Photo Shoot Nearly Two Months After His Birth

Erica Mena Introduces Baby Legend With 'Vacation' Photo Shoot Nearly Two Months After His Birth

Playboi Carti Affiliate R5 Homixide Dies of Alleged Suicide at 22

Playboi Carti Affiliate R5 Homixide Dies of Alleged Suicide at 22

Heidi Klum Pokes Fun at Herself After Unknowingly Flashing 'AGT' Audience

Heidi Klum Pokes Fun at Herself After Unknowingly Flashing 'AGT' Audience

Yaya Mayweather Ridiculed for Supporting Incarcerated Baby Daddy NBA YoungBoy

Yaya Mayweather Ridiculed for Supporting Incarcerated Baby Daddy NBA YoungBoy

Chris Brown Accused of Banning TikTok Creator From His Party Because She's 'Too Dark'

Chris Brown Accused of Banning TikTok Creator From His Party Because She's 'Too Dark'

Gavin Rossdale Secretly Dating 'Hot' Model Gwen Singer Years After Gwen Stefani Split

Gavin Rossdale Secretly Dating 'Hot' Model Gwen Singer Years After Gwen Stefani Split

Sha'Carri Richardson Sparks Outrage After Dissing Jamaicans With Shady Tweet

Sha'Carri Richardson Sparks Outrage After Dissing Jamaicans With Shady Tweet

Ron Jeremy Slapped With Over 30 Sexual Assault Charges

Ron Jeremy Slapped With Over 30 Sexual Assault Charges

Stephen Curry's Dad Dell Accuses Estranged Wife Sonya of Cheating With Ex-NFL Player

Stephen Curry's Dad Dell Accuses Estranged Wife Sonya of Cheating With Ex-NFL Player

'Stranger Things' Star Allyssa Brooke Enraged After Son Is Beaten Up While Onlookers Cheer

'Stranger Things' Star Allyssa Brooke Enraged After Son Is Beaten Up While Onlookers Cheer