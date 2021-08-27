Boosie Badazz Says He Won't Be Wearing 'Corona Mask' at Boosie Bash

Instagram Music

In a new behind-the-scenes video of Boosie Bash, Boosie's mom can be seen busy preparing the catering for the event, but the Baton Rouge rapper thinks it's unnecessary as 'artists don't eat' because they're on drugs.

AceShowbiz - Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie) has shared a sneak peek at the preparation for his upcoming festival Boosie Bash. In a new video shared by For Us By Us Network, the Baton Rouge star brags that the upcoming event will be bigger than any hip-hop event.

"Every year I throw out a concert bigger than the hip-hop award. Bigger than MTV award! Boosie Bash!" so the rapper says. He then announces DaBaby is among the stars who will be making appearance at the event.

He adds, "I done asked Puff Daddy (P. Diddy). Puff Daddy say, 'Boosie, I can't come.' If I knew Jay-Z, I ask Jay-Z." Boosie also shares that he has reached out to Megan Thee Stallion, saying, "I done been in Megan Thee Stallion's DMs 'cause all you can tell me is no."

The video also sees Boosie's mom busy preparing the catering for the event. While she wants to give the best thing ever for the guests to give a good impression, Boosie doesn't seem to think it is necessary. "Artists don't eat like that. They on drugs," he tells his mom.

Doubling down his statement, Boosie says,"My people think you gotta do too much for all these artists. Them people not gon' eat all this damn food! People is on drugs!" Boosie continues, "They might take a picture in front of it."

Many events require people to get vaccinated amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but it remains to be seen if Boosie will also apply that at his upcoming event. The rapper, however, reveals that he will not wear "Corona mask" on the event because he wants to "be fresh."

Boosie Bash will also star Lil Baby, Coi Leray and Yung Bleu among others. It will take place on Saturday, August 28 at the A.W. Mumford Stadium.