Kendall Jenner Pictured All Over Devin Booker During Lunch Date in Italy
While enjoying lunch at a restaurant in Salerno, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' alum is caught giving the Phoenix Suns basketball player a sweet kiss on the cheek.

  • Aug 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Kendall Jenner is not hiding her love for her boyfriend Devin Booker. While enjoying a romantic lunch date with the Phoenix Suns star, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum was pictured all over him.

In photos circulating online, the 25-year-old beauty was caught on camera packing on some PDA with Devin during their Italian getaway. In one snap, the older sister of Kylie Jenner could be seen giving her boyfriend a sweet kiss on the cheek. In another, she was photographed locking lips with her beau.

For their outing, Kendall donned a white tank top and chic dark sunglasses. In the meantime, her 24-year-old athlete boyfriend was seen in a white T-shirt and all smiles as she showered him with affection. After enjoying their meal at a restaurant in Salerno, the happy couple headed back to their yacht to continue soaking up the sun.

A source spilled earlier this month that the pair aren't putting pressure on their relationship. "Devin Booker is sweet, smart, fun and totally not a player," the source said of the NBA star. "He is very respectful and was raised with very good values. Kendall finds that to be a very attractive quality."

"They can both balance work and their personal lives together, and it's not an issue," the informant added. "They're not putting any sort of pressure on things for the future. They realize they're both still young and have big futures ahead of them. Right now they're just enjoying their time together and taking things as they come."

Previously, Kendall confessed that she tried hard to keep her relationship out of the spotlight because she hasn't enjoyed watching her three older Kardashian sisters' "marriages and relationships and break-ups" play out publicly. "I feel like it's always worked better for me that way," the catwalk beauty said on "KUWTK". "No offense to my older sisters at all, but I think that Kylie and I specifically have had the opportunity to watch our older sisters go through marriages and relationships and break-ups and do them pretty publicly."

Kendall elaborated further that "it was personal preference from a really young age" to keep her love life private. "I think it makes my life a lot easier and our relationship a lot better, to be honest... I just feel like it's a private matter and not for anybody else to judge or know."

