Megan Thee Stallion Boasts About Her Success on Her BTS 'Butter' Remix

Adding a fresh verse to the remix released on Friday, August 27, the 26-year-old Grammy-winning artist raps, 'Now I need global entry to the shows I'm rocking.'

AceShowbiz - Megan Thee Stallion has finally dropped her BTS (Bangtan Boys)' "Butter" Remix. On the track released on Friday, August 27, the "Hot Girl Summer" hitmaker boasts about her success in the music industry.

"Ayy, so smooth like the car I ride/ Even ya best party planner couldn't catch this vibe/ Big boss, and I make a hater stay on they job," the Grammy-winning artist raps. "And I be on these girls necks like the back of they bobs/ Houston's finest, in the room with bosses/ Make 'em all get ratchet in they suits and blouses/ I remember writing flows in my room in college/ Now I need global entry to the shows I'm rocking (Yeah)."

The remix arrived just a few days after a judge granted Megan permission to drop it. She was forced to file a petition on Tuesday, August 24 after her label 1501 Certified Entertainment blocked her from releasing the track.

Megan was seeking an "emergency relief," stating that if she "is not allowed to release a new track this Friday on which she is the featured artist in a remix with BTS of the song called, 'Butter', her music career will suffer irreparable damage." It includes "a devastating impact to her relationships with her fans and with other recording artists in the music industry."

"Such irreparable injury to her personal goodwill and the silencing of her artistic expression in music cannot be compensated in the way of monetary damages," so read the docs. "As such, [Megan] seeks emergency relief from this Court."

Having been cleared to release the song, Megan expressed her excitement on Twitter. "Y'all don't even understand how excited I am," she simply wrote.

Despite Megan's legal win, CEO of 1501 Certified Entertainment Carl Crawford declared his own victory. "Even when I lose I still win," he claimed on Instagram Story. "Don't let that go over y'all head."