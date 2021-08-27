 
 

Lance Bass Gets Honest Why He Hopes to Have Halloween Babies

Expecting twins with husband Michael Turchin, the former NSYNC member also opens up about racing against time to prepare a nursery in the middle of a pandemic.

  • Aug 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lance Bass hopes his children are born early, so he can have "Halloween babies".

The former NSYNC star and his husband Michael Turchin are expecting twins, and although they're not due to arrive until November, Lance is hoping they'll come a few weeks early, so that they're here in time for Halloween at the end of October.

"They're twins, so we know they'll come early," he tells Entertainment Tonight. "Our due date's November, but they'll definitely come before Halloween, which I'm excited about because I am a huge Halloween freak. I need Halloween babies."

However, Lance doesn't want his babies to arrive too soon, because he and Michael are still putting their nursery together, ready for the impending arrivals.

He adds, "It is crazy at this house. We're in the middle of construction now. Doing construction in the middle of a pandemic is pretty impossible to do. Everything takes so long... It took us almost two years to get a freaking permit. So hopefully we'll have the nursery done by the time they get here. If they come early, we're in trouble."

Lance, 42, can't wait to experience the holidays as a dad, adding, "I grew up in Mississippi. I had an incredible family to look up to, so I always knew I wanted to have kids and raise some good people. I think the thing I'm really looking forward to is getting that magic back."

"Halloween, Christmas, you name it, it kind of loses that magic the older you get, but then when you have kids around and see that magic through their eyes; it just brings it right back. I'm excited to feel that again."

