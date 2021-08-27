Taylor Swift Pledges to Devote Her TikTok Account to Cats

Instagram Celebrity

Joining the social media platform with a promo for her 'Red' re-release, the 'Shake It Off' hitmaker follows it up with footage of herself with her three furry felines.

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift has promised fans her new TikTok account will be all about cats - and she's already living up to her pledge with a clip of her furry felines.

The "Shake It Off" hitmaker joined the social media platform on Monday, August 23 with a promo for the November Taylor's Version re-release of her album "Red", but assured devotees on the Bio section of her account, "This is pretty much just a cat account."

Now she's living up to her words, sharing a vintage clip on Wednesday from 2014, in which she muses, "Before I got the second cat, I was kind of canvassing everyone I knew, saying [does having two] cats [make me a] cat lady? And they're like, 'No, three cats is a cat lady, two cats is a party.' "

She captions the new video "little did she know," and includes footage of herself with her three cats - Benjamin Button, Olivia Benson and Meredith Grey, all of whom are named for her favorite film and TV characters.

The singer, who played flirty feline Bombalurina in the 2019 "Cats" movie, previously revealed she went to "cat school" for her role.

"I love my cats so much that when a role came up in a movie called 'Cats', I just thought like, I've gotta do this," she shared. "Like this is my calling in life, to do this for the ladies."

"And so I went to cat school which they have on set, readily available or us and learned how to be as much like a cat as I possibly could and, yeah, cats are just really cool."