 
 

Taylor Swift Pledges to Devote Her TikTok Account to Cats

Taylor Swift Pledges to Devote Her TikTok Account to Cats
Instagram
Celebrity

Joining the social media platform with a promo for her 'Red' re-release, the 'Shake It Off' hitmaker follows it up with footage of herself with her three furry felines.

  • Aug 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift has promised fans her new TikTok account will be all about cats - and she's already living up to her pledge with a clip of her furry felines.

The "Shake It Off" hitmaker joined the social media platform on Monday, August 23 with a promo for the November Taylor's Version re-release of her album "Red", but assured devotees on the Bio section of her account, "This is pretty much just a cat account."

Now she's living up to her words, sharing a vintage clip on Wednesday from 2014, in which she muses, "Before I got the second cat, I was kind of canvassing everyone I knew, saying [does having two] cats [make me a] cat lady? And they're like, 'No, three cats is a cat lady, two cats is a party.' "

She captions the new video "little did she know," and includes footage of herself with her three cats - Benjamin Button, Olivia Benson and Meredith Grey, all of whom are named for her favorite film and TV characters.

  See also...

The singer, who played flirty feline Bombalurina in the 2019 "Cats" movie, previously revealed she went to "cat school" for her role.

"I love my cats so much that when a role came up in a movie called 'Cats', I just thought like, I've gotta do this," she shared. "Like this is my calling in life, to do this for the ladies."

"And so I went to cat school which they have on set, readily available or us and learned how to be as much like a cat as I possibly could and, yeah, cats are just really cool."

You can share this post!

Lance Bass Gets Honest Why He Hopes to Have Halloween Babies

Metallica Hand Out $50K to Aid Haiti Earthquake Relief Effort
Related Posts
Taylor Swift Offers a Peek at 'Red' Re-Release Through Newly Launched TikTok Account

Taylor Swift Offers a Peek at 'Red' Re-Release Through Newly Launched TikTok Account

Taylor Swift's Stalker Arrested in Her Apartment Building

Taylor Swift's Stalker Arrested in Her Apartment Building

Taylor Swift Confirms New Collaborations With Phoebe Bridgers and Chris Stapleton

Taylor Swift Confirms New Collaborations With Phoebe Bridgers and Chris Stapleton

Taylor Swift Offers Uplifting Message for USA Women's Gymnastics Team in New Olympics Ad

Taylor Swift Offers Uplifting Message for USA Women's Gymnastics Team in New Olympics Ad

Most Read
PETA Calls for Investigation Into Doc Antle Following Chris Brown's Daughter's Visit
Celebrity

PETA Calls for Investigation Into Doc Antle Following Chris Brown's Daughter's Visit

Bhad Bhabie Strips Down to Her Undies to Shut Down Body-Shamers

Bhad Bhabie Strips Down to Her Undies to Shut Down Body-Shamers

Erica Mena Introduces Baby Legend With 'Vacation' Photo Shoot Nearly Two Months After His Birth

Erica Mena Introduces Baby Legend With 'Vacation' Photo Shoot Nearly Two Months After His Birth

Stephen Curry's Mom Has New BF as She and Estranged Husband Accuse Each Other of Cheating

Stephen Curry's Mom Has New BF as She and Estranged Husband Accuse Each Other of Cheating

Heidi Klum Pokes Fun at Herself After Unknowingly Flashing 'AGT' Audience

Heidi Klum Pokes Fun at Herself After Unknowingly Flashing 'AGT' Audience

Playboi Carti Affiliate R5 Homixide Dies of Alleged Suicide at 22

Playboi Carti Affiliate R5 Homixide Dies of Alleged Suicide at 22

Gavin Rossdale Secretly Dating 'Hot' Model Gwen Singer Years After Gwen Stefani Split

Gavin Rossdale Secretly Dating 'Hot' Model Gwen Singer Years After Gwen Stefani Split

Stephen Curry's Parents to Get Divorced After 'Exploring a Trial Separation' for a Year

Stephen Curry's Parents to Get Divorced After 'Exploring a Trial Separation' for a Year

Yaya Mayweather Ridiculed for Supporting Incarcerated Baby Daddy NBA YoungBoy

Yaya Mayweather Ridiculed for Supporting Incarcerated Baby Daddy NBA YoungBoy

Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Sexy Figure in Cut-Out Neon Dress After Family Outing With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Sexy Figure in Cut-Out Neon Dress After Family Outing With Ben Affleck

Chris Brown Accused of Banning TikTok Creator From His Party Because She's 'Too Dark'

Chris Brown Accused of Banning TikTok Creator From His Party Because She's 'Too Dark'

Beyonce and Jay-Z Dubbed 'Gross' for Posing With Jean-Michel Basquiat Painting in Tiffany and Co Ad

Beyonce and Jay-Z Dubbed 'Gross' for Posing With Jean-Michel Basquiat Painting in Tiffany and Co Ad

Sha'Carri Richardson Sparks Outrage After Dissing Jamaicans With Shady Tweet

Sha'Carri Richardson Sparks Outrage After Dissing Jamaicans With Shady Tweet