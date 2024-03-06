 

Lance Bass Battling Diabetes: 'Life Has Been Really Hard Lately'


In a new interview, the NSYNC singer addresses his health issue, revealing his struggle with diabetes, which he was diagnosed with during Covid-19 pandemic.

AceShowbiz - Lance Bass is "learning" how to live with diabetes. The 44-year-old star was diagnosed with the disease amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and Lance is still trying to adjust to his new reality.

"I developed diabetes during COVID, and I'm really trying to figure out how to control that. I'm definitely conscious of my eating now," Lance - who is best known for starring in NSYNC - told PEOPLE.

The music star admitted that it's been tough to live with diabetes, and dealing the adjustments that he's been forced to make to his lifestyle. He said, "I'm learning what you can eat, when you can eat, when you take your insulin - and all that has just been really hard lately."

Lance has prioritised his health since he received his diagnosis. He shared, "The older I get, the more I know I have to take care of my body. So I work out when I can."

"Exercising is so key right now, but it's hard for me because of my schedule to get to a gym. So I do have a nice set-up at my house and I get 15 minutes here, 20 minutes there. The biggest thing that I've learned is to drink tons and tons of water. You think you're drinking too much water, [but] you need to drink even more than that."

Lance is trying to take care of his mental health, too.

The singer - who has also enjoyed success as an actor - explained, "I've learned to meditate, which is just incredible for me. It just cuts my brain off just for a few minutes, [and] I love to do some meditation in the morning. Then I make my bed. That's how I start my morning routine. It just feels like a win right off the bat."

