'Dancing with the Stars': JoJo Siwa, Suni Lee Among Season 30 Contestants

Aug 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - "Dancing with the Stars" has revealed some of the cast members for upcoming season 30. On Thursday, August 26, it was revealed that the new season will feature a YouTube personality JoJo Siwa and Olympic gymnast Suni Lee hitting the ballroom, vying for the coveted Mirror Ball Trophy.

The new season will also offer something new as JoJo, who came out as pansexual in April, will compete with a female pro-dancer. It marks the first time for the show to have a sex-sex pairing.

Tyra Banks, who will reprise her role as the host, told JoJo on Thursday at a Television Critics Association event, "You're making history, JoJo. This is history."

The former "Dance Moms" star was also excited to join the long-running ABC dancing competition. "I think it breaks a wall that's never been broken down before," she shared. "Not only do I now get to share with the world that you get to love who you want to love, but also, you get to dance with who you want to dance with. I think it's really special."

"There [are] a lot of barriers that we're going to have to break through," she added. "Who leads? How do you dress? What shoes do you wear? But I think it's all something that I'm looking forward to."

She revealed that received an email with "DWTS" in the subject line. She quickly replied yes and she only realized later on that the email contained a question that read, "JoJo, would you like to be partnered with a girl or with a boy?"

"It would be so incredible, it would mean so much to me -- and I think so much to a lot of people around the world -- if I partnered with another female," JoJo said. "So right away, it wasn't a question."

While her pro partner will only be revealed when the show premieres next month, the young star guessed who will make a great team with her. "I think [Lindsay Arnold] is awesome. [Jenna Johnson] is incredible [Britt Stewart] is amazing," JoJo said. "I think if I got one of those three I would just be so happy. I think their choreography is amazing."

The 13 other "star" cast members will be announced in the Wednesday, September 8 episode of "Good Morning America". Season 30 is set to premiere on Monday, September 20 on ABC.