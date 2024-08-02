 
Lance Bass Reveals Diabetes Misdiagnosis, Shares Update on Health Struggle
In a surprising twist, former NSYNC star Lance Bass has been navigating the complexities of a lesser-known diabetes diagnosis, sharing his story with young fans to raise awareness and offer support.

  Aug 2, 2024

AceShowbiz - Lance Bass, 45, recently took to Instagram to reveal a significant change in his health journey: he has been diagnosed with Type 1.5 diabetes, also known as latent autoimmune diabetes in adults (LADA).

This revelation came after being initially diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes a few years ago during the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite making numerous lifestyle changes, Bass found it challenging to manage his glucose levels, prompting further investigation and leading to the updated diagnosis.

According to the Mayo Clinic, LADA is a form of diabetes that manifests in adults over 30 and progresses slowly. Similar to Type 1 diabetes, LADA involves an autoimmune response that damages insulin-producing cells in the pancreas. Unlike typical Type 2 diabetes, which is often associated with insulin resistance, LADA requires insulin therapy eventually as the body's insulin production diminishes over time.

Bass explained that his misdiagnosis left him frustrated and struggling to understand why his efforts weren't yielding better results. "I was so frustrated, and it really was affecting me because I just felt like I was really sick and I could not figure this out," Bass shared. After the correct diagnosis, he began insulin-dependent treatment, which has helped him feel more in control and healthier.

The symptoms of LADA can closely mimic those of other forms of diabetes, including frequent urination, excessive thirst, extreme fatigue, and tingling in the hands and feet. Because LADA is a slowly developing condition, it often flies under the radar, leading to frequent misdiagnoses as Type 2 diabetes.

Bass emphasizes the importance of visibility and awareness, especially being a public figure, "It's so important for me, especially being a public figure, to be visible as a diabetic. Especially for the younger generation that could be scared of what they're going through." By sharing his journey, Bass hopes to demystify the condition and provide comfort to those who may feel isolated or fearful.

Adjusting his lifestyle, Bass has adopted a more rigorous workout routine and a healthier diet, prioritizing vegetables and cutting back on sugary snacks. He highlights that managing diabetes is a full-time job, involving continuous glucose monitoring and remembering to carry insulin, which his young twins find fascinating rather than frightening.

Lance Bass's journey with Type 1.5 diabetes underscores the need for proper diagnosis and the challenges of managing chronic conditions. His openness not only sheds light on this misunderstood form of diabetes but also serves as an inspiring example of resilience and community support.

