 
 

Emily VanCamp Welcomes 'Sweet Little' Baby Iris After Secret Pregnancy

Emily VanCamp Welcomes 'Sweet Little' Baby Iris After Secret Pregnancy
WENN
Celebrity

The 'Revenge' actress and her actor husband Josh Bowman are over the moon to introduce their first child on social media after the couple welcome baby daughter Iris.

  • Aug 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Former "Revenge" co-stars Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman are new parents after welcoming their first child.

VanCamp, who met and fell in love with Bowman on the set of the TV drama in 2011, has announced the birth of baby daughter Iris via Instagram.

"Welcome to the world our sweet little Iris Our hearts are full," she wrote beside a photo of the newborn clutching mum's finger.

Mum and dad announced their engagement in May 2017 and wed at the end of 2018.

  See also...

The couple rarely talked about their relationship in interviews. Emily's pregnancy was also kept under wrap.

The baby's birth comes roughly three months after Emily's 35th birthday. Meanwhile, husband Josh turned 33 in March. "Best day with the very best human [love emoji] Happy birthday my love!" she shared a picture of the actor and wrote a sweet caption.

Emily has wanted to start her own family for a long time. "I find myself dreaming about it all the time. In your late 20s, you start to realize you can't call yourself a baby anymore," she said in a 2014 interview.

In a separate chat, she explained why she's broody, "When your sisters are having babies you just want to jump on the bandwagon."

'I'm really busy and I feel like I kind of want to be the kind of mom I want to be. With this schedule …, I think I'll let that happen and I'll see where I'm at," she continued.

You can share this post!

Joe Jonas Left Vomiting After Dizzy Golf Challenge With Niall Horan on TV

Megan Fox Settles Dispute With Brad Pitt's Manager Over 'Nightmarish' Property Purchase
Related Posts
Newlywed Emily VanCamp Shares Pictures From Bahamas Honeymoon

Newlywed Emily VanCamp Shares Pictures From Bahamas Honeymoon

Emily VanCamp Weds Former 'Revenge' Co-Star in the Bahamas

Emily VanCamp Weds Former 'Revenge' Co-Star in the Bahamas

Most Read
Former NHL Player Jimmy Hayes Died Suddenly at 31, Months After Welcoming Second Child
Celebrity

Former NHL Player Jimmy Hayes Died Suddenly at 31, Months After Welcoming Second Child

Bhad Bhabie Strips Down to Her Undies to Shut Down Body-Shamers

Bhad Bhabie Strips Down to Her Undies to Shut Down Body-Shamers

Erica Mena Introduces Baby Legend With 'Vacation' Photo Shoot Nearly Two Months After His Birth

Erica Mena Introduces Baby Legend With 'Vacation' Photo Shoot Nearly Two Months After His Birth

Stephen Curry's Mom Has New BF as She and Estranged Husband Accuse Each Other of Cheating

Stephen Curry's Mom Has New BF as She and Estranged Husband Accuse Each Other of Cheating

Heidi Klum Pokes Fun at Herself After Unknowingly Flashing 'AGT' Audience

Heidi Klum Pokes Fun at Herself After Unknowingly Flashing 'AGT' Audience

Gavin Rossdale Secretly Dating 'Hot' Model Gwen Singer Years After Gwen Stefani Split

Gavin Rossdale Secretly Dating 'Hot' Model Gwen Singer Years After Gwen Stefani Split

Stephen Curry's Parents to Get Divorced After 'Exploring a Trial Separation' for a Year

Stephen Curry's Parents to Get Divorced After 'Exploring a Trial Separation' for a Year

Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Sexy Figure in Cut-Out Neon Dress After Family Outing With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Sexy Figure in Cut-Out Neon Dress After Family Outing With Ben Affleck

Playboi Carti Affiliate R5 Homixide Dies of Alleged Suicide at 22

Playboi Carti Affiliate R5 Homixide Dies of Alleged Suicide at 22

PETA Calls for Investigation Into Doc Antle Following Chris Brown's Daughter's Visit

PETA Calls for Investigation Into Doc Antle Following Chris Brown's Daughter's Visit

Beyonce and Jay-Z Dubbed 'Gross' for Posing With Jean-Michel Basquiat Painting in Tiffany and Co Ad

Beyonce and Jay-Z Dubbed 'Gross' for Posing With Jean-Michel Basquiat Painting in Tiffany and Co Ad

Yaya Mayweather Ridiculed for Supporting Incarcerated Baby Daddy NBA YoungBoy

Yaya Mayweather Ridiculed for Supporting Incarcerated Baby Daddy NBA YoungBoy

Beyonce Offers Her Version of 'Moon River' for Tiffany and Co.'s New Campaign

Beyonce Offers Her Version of 'Moon River' for Tiffany and Co.'s New Campaign