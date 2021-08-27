Emily VanCamp Welcomes 'Sweet Little' Baby Iris After Secret Pregnancy

WENN Celebrity

The 'Revenge' actress and her actor husband Josh Bowman are over the moon to introduce their first child on social media after the couple welcome baby daughter Iris.

AceShowbiz - Former "Revenge" co-stars Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman are new parents after welcoming their first child.

VanCamp, who met and fell in love with Bowman on the set of the TV drama in 2011, has announced the birth of baby daughter Iris via Instagram.

"Welcome to the world our sweet little Iris Our hearts are full," she wrote beside a photo of the newborn clutching mum's finger.

Mum and dad announced their engagement in May 2017 and wed at the end of 2018.

The couple rarely talked about their relationship in interviews. Emily's pregnancy was also kept under wrap.

The baby's birth comes roughly three months after Emily's 35th birthday. Meanwhile, husband Josh turned 33 in March. "Best day with the very best human [love emoji] Happy birthday my love!" she shared a picture of the actor and wrote a sweet caption.

Emily has wanted to start her own family for a long time. "I find myself dreaming about it all the time. In your late 20s, you start to realize you can't call yourself a baby anymore," she said in a 2014 interview.

In a separate chat, she explained why she's broody, "When your sisters are having babies you just want to jump on the bandwagon."

'I'm really busy and I feel like I kind of want to be the kind of mom I want to be. With this schedule …, I think I'll let that happen and I'll see where I'm at," she continued.