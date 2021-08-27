 
 

Eric Stonestreet 'Fixes' Engagement Pictures After People Say He Looks Like Fiancee's 'Grandad'

Eric Stonestreet 'Fixes' Engagement Pictures After People Say He Looks Like Fiancee's 'Grandad'
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Modern Family' actor returns to social media with digitally-doctored engagement photos after people commented he's too old to be engaged to nurse Lindsay Schweitzer.

  • Aug 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Eric Stonestreet has poked fun at people saying he's "too old" to be engaged to 41-year-old fiancee Lindsay Schweitzer.

The 49-year-old star announced earlier this week (beg23Aug21) that he had popped the question to longtime love Lindsay, sharing several snaps of himself and his wife-to-be beaming as they revealed their happy news.

However, it seems the pictures sparked some mean comments from trolls as Eric returned to social media to re-post the engagement images, which he had edited to show Lindsay with wrinkles and looking much older.

"Apparently a lot of people think I look too old, as a 49 year old man, to be engaged to my almost 42 year old fiancee," he wrote. "Look, she can't help that she looks so great at 42 and I can't help that I apparently look like her grandad so, I fixed it for everyone."

  See also...

Meanwhile, Eric's "Modern Family" co-star Sofia Vergara was quick to offer her congratulations to her friend upon his engagement.

"I was so happy for him because, you know, she is amazing," she told U.S. TV show "Extra". "He deserves to be with someone like her. I was telling him, finally! Because they've been together for a long time."

Eric started dating Lindsay, a pediatric nurse, after they met at a fundraising event in Kansas City in 2016.

In a 2017 interview, Ellen DeGeneres said it's good that Lindsay is a nurse because Eric apparently was a hypochondriac. "I'm a big baby, too!" he responded before gushing about his girlfriend, "She calms me. She calms my nerves! I'm a very high-strung person."

You can share this post!

Zoe Kravitz's Divorce From Karl Glusman Has Been Finalized

Emily VanCamp Welcomes 'Sweet Little' Baby Iris After Secret Pregnancy
Related Posts
Eric Stonestreet Looks Fired Up in Photo Announcing Engagement to Longtime Girlfriend

Eric Stonestreet Looks Fired Up in Photo Announcing Engagement to Longtime Girlfriend

Most Read
Former NHL Player Jimmy Hayes Died Suddenly at 31, Months After Welcoming Second Child
Celebrity

Former NHL Player Jimmy Hayes Died Suddenly at 31, Months After Welcoming Second Child

Bhad Bhabie Strips Down to Her Undies to Shut Down Body-Shamers

Bhad Bhabie Strips Down to Her Undies to Shut Down Body-Shamers

Erica Mena Introduces Baby Legend With 'Vacation' Photo Shoot Nearly Two Months After His Birth

Erica Mena Introduces Baby Legend With 'Vacation' Photo Shoot Nearly Two Months After His Birth

Stephen Curry's Mom Has New BF as She and Estranged Husband Accuse Each Other of Cheating

Stephen Curry's Mom Has New BF as She and Estranged Husband Accuse Each Other of Cheating

PETA Calls for Investigation Into Doc Antle Following Chris Brown's Daughter's Visit

PETA Calls for Investigation Into Doc Antle Following Chris Brown's Daughter's Visit

Heidi Klum Pokes Fun at Herself After Unknowingly Flashing 'AGT' Audience

Heidi Klum Pokes Fun at Herself After Unknowingly Flashing 'AGT' Audience

Playboi Carti Affiliate R5 Homixide Dies of Alleged Suicide at 22

Playboi Carti Affiliate R5 Homixide Dies of Alleged Suicide at 22

Gavin Rossdale Secretly Dating 'Hot' Model Gwen Singer Years After Gwen Stefani Split

Gavin Rossdale Secretly Dating 'Hot' Model Gwen Singer Years After Gwen Stefani Split

Stephen Curry's Parents to Get Divorced After 'Exploring a Trial Separation' for a Year

Stephen Curry's Parents to Get Divorced After 'Exploring a Trial Separation' for a Year

Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Sexy Figure in Cut-Out Neon Dress After Family Outing With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Sexy Figure in Cut-Out Neon Dress After Family Outing With Ben Affleck

Beyonce and Jay-Z Dubbed 'Gross' for Posing With Jean-Michel Basquiat Painting in Tiffany and Co Ad

Beyonce and Jay-Z Dubbed 'Gross' for Posing With Jean-Michel Basquiat Painting in Tiffany and Co Ad

Yaya Mayweather Ridiculed for Supporting Incarcerated Baby Daddy NBA YoungBoy

Yaya Mayweather Ridiculed for Supporting Incarcerated Baby Daddy NBA YoungBoy

Sha'Carri Richardson Sparks Outrage After Dissing Jamaicans With Shady Tweet

Sha'Carri Richardson Sparks Outrage After Dissing Jamaicans With Shady Tweet