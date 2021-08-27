Eric Stonestreet 'Fixes' Engagement Pictures After People Say He Looks Like Fiancee's 'Grandad'

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Modern Family' actor returns to social media with digitally-doctored engagement photos after people commented he's too old to be engaged to nurse Lindsay Schweitzer.

Aug 27, 2021

AceShowbiz - Eric Stonestreet has poked fun at people saying he's "too old" to be engaged to 41-year-old fiancee Lindsay Schweitzer.

The 49-year-old star announced earlier this week (beg23Aug21) that he had popped the question to longtime love Lindsay, sharing several snaps of himself and his wife-to-be beaming as they revealed their happy news.

However, it seems the pictures sparked some mean comments from trolls as Eric returned to social media to re-post the engagement images, which he had edited to show Lindsay with wrinkles and looking much older.

"Apparently a lot of people think I look too old, as a 49 year old man, to be engaged to my almost 42 year old fiancee," he wrote. "Look, she can't help that she looks so great at 42 and I can't help that I apparently look like her grandad so, I fixed it for everyone."

Meanwhile, Eric's "Modern Family" co-star Sofia Vergara was quick to offer her congratulations to her friend upon his engagement.

"I was so happy for him because, you know, she is amazing," she told U.S. TV show "Extra". "He deserves to be with someone like her. I was telling him, finally! Because they've been together for a long time."

Eric started dating Lindsay, a pediatric nurse, after they met at a fundraising event in Kansas City in 2016.

In a 2017 interview, Ellen DeGeneres said it's good that Lindsay is a nurse because Eric apparently was a hypochondriac. "I'm a big baby, too!" he responded before gushing about his girlfriend, "She calms me. She calms my nerves! I'm a very high-strung person."