Yaya Mayweather Ridiculed for Supporting Incarcerated Baby Daddy NBA YoungBoy

Aug 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - Yaya Mayweather's public support for NBA YoungBoy a.k.a. YoungBoy Never Broke Again was not met with positive feedback from many. After showing that she still cares a lot about her baby daddy, who is currently behind bars, the daughter of Floyd Mayweather, Jr. found herself being ridiculed by social media users.

On Wednesday, August 25, Yaya took to Instagram Story to repost Snoop Dogg's Instagram video. The said clip saw YoungBoy insisting that he isn't a troublesome figure. He said, "Hell nah, I ain't no gangsta, I ain't no gangbanger, none of that."

YoungBoy, real name Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, went on to admit, "I done made mistakes. Everybody make mistakes. But some people just feel like they got the power for to disrespect you at any time." He continued, "Some tell you what you on but they really don't know how you feel. They don't know you got a good."

In the caption of the footage, Yaya simply wrote, "Free Kentrell". The social media personality, who gave birth to her and YoungBoy's son Kentrell Gaulden Jr. earlier this year, additionally put out a green heart emoji.

After Yaya's post was reshared by The Shade Room, many users mocked her for supporting her ex. One person in particular said, "she be embarrassing herself." Another replied, "Ion never wanna be this obsessed over a n***a." A third then chimed in, "That ain't even her boyfriend no more like come on now."

Back in March, Yaya lamented about having a bad day on her Instagram Story upon learning news about the "Self Control" spitter's arrest. "My day has been completely ruined," she said at that time.

YoungBoy was taken into federal custody on March 22. Prior to his arrest, the 21-year-old MC allegedly tried to escape, leading cops to bring in a K-9 to help locate him. He has been detained at St. Martin Parish Correctional Center in Louisiana on drug and weapon charges while waiting for his trial to begin.