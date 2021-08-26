 
 

Britney Spears Thanks Boyfriend Sam Asghari for His Support During 'Hardest Years' of Her Life

Britney Spears Thanks Boyfriend Sam Asghari for His Support During 'Hardest Years' of Her Life
Instagram
Celebrity

In the note accompanying a sweet photo of the couple, the 'Baby One More Time' hitmaker showers her beau with praises by calling him 'cute a**hole' and 'extremely good' chef.

  • Aug 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears is showing Sam Asghari some love. In a new social media post, the "Baby One More Time" hitmaker thanked her boyfriend for his support during "the hardest years" of her life.

The 39-year-old pop icon took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, August 25 to share a sweet message to her boyfriend. "Not only has this cute a**hole been with me through the hardest years of my life but he happens to be an extremely good cook," she wrote, adding a chef emoji.

The singer continued in her caption, " 'Fast and Furious' franchise, don't miss out on your next star." In the comment section, Sam cheekily responded, "Yes [thumbs up emoji] F that a**hole [crying laughing emoji]." In her post, Britney included a snapshot of herself and Sam posing and standing next to each other. The "Toxic" songstress, who smiled widely to the camera, rocked a white midriff, while Sam could be seen sporting a black tank top.

  See also...

Britney and Sam met on the 2016 set of her music video "Slumber Party". The couple has been dating ever since. Throughout her conservatorship battle over the past few years, her beau has been standing by her side as an outspoken supporter.

During her explosive courtroom testimony earlier this year, Britney claimed that under her conservatorship, she's unable to get married or have another baby. At the time, she told the court that her conservators insisted she implant an IUD contraceptive device to prevent her from getting pregnant and she wasn't allowed to have it removed. She also stated she wanted Sam "to be able to drive [her] in his f**king car" and to be able to remove her IUD.

Amid Britney's ongoing court battle, a source claimed that she and her 27-year-old beau are "stronger than ever." The insider told Entertainment Tonight, "Sam loves her very much. They understand each other on a deep level."

"Their love is often childlike and fun, but it is also deep and serious," the so-called inside source added. "They have overcome so much, which has balanced them out, but also showed them that they can do anything together."

You can share this post!

Yaya Mayweather Ridiculed for Supporting Incarcerated Baby Daddy NBA YoungBoy

This Is Why Tim McGraw Couldn't Be Angry to Late Father Tug Despite Their Complicated Relationship
Related Posts
Britney Spears Thrilled to Be Reunited With Dogs After Housekeeper Dispute

Britney Spears Thrilled to Be Reunited With Dogs After Housekeeper Dispute

Britney Spears' Father Insists Conservatorship Saved Her From Disaster

Britney Spears' Father Insists Conservatorship Saved Her From Disaster

Britney Spears' Lawyer Calls Alleged Battery and Pet Neglect 'Gossip Nonsense'

Britney Spears' Lawyer Calls Alleged Battery and Pet Neglect 'Gossip Nonsense'

Britney Called Police to Report Theft From Her Home Before Battery Allegations Came Out

Britney Called Police to Report Theft From Her Home Before Battery Allegations Came Out

Most Read
Former NHL Player Jimmy Hayes Died Suddenly at 31, Months After Welcoming Second Child
Celebrity

Former NHL Player Jimmy Hayes Died Suddenly at 31, Months After Welcoming Second Child

Erica Mena Introduces Baby Legend With 'Vacation' Photo Shoot Nearly Two Months After His Birth

Erica Mena Introduces Baby Legend With 'Vacation' Photo Shoot Nearly Two Months After His Birth

Stephen Curry's Mom Has New BF as She and Estranged Husband Accuse Each Other of Cheating

Stephen Curry's Mom Has New BF as She and Estranged Husband Accuse Each Other of Cheating

Stephen Curry's Parents to Get Divorced After 'Exploring a Trial Separation' for a Year

Stephen Curry's Parents to Get Divorced After 'Exploring a Trial Separation' for a Year

Gavin Rossdale Secretly Dating 'Hot' Model Gwen Singer Years After Gwen Stefani Split

Gavin Rossdale Secretly Dating 'Hot' Model Gwen Singer Years After Gwen Stefani Split

Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Sexy Figure in Cut-Out Neon Dress After Family Outing With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Sexy Figure in Cut-Out Neon Dress After Family Outing With Ben Affleck

Duane Chapman's Daughters Cecily and Bonnie Not Invited to His Wedding Amid Family Feud

Duane Chapman's Daughters Cecily and Bonnie Not Invited to His Wedding Amid Family Feud

Beyonce and Jay-Z Dubbed 'Gross' for Posing With Jean-Michel Basquiat Painting in Tiffany and Co Ad

Beyonce and Jay-Z Dubbed 'Gross' for Posing With Jean-Michel Basquiat Painting in Tiffany and Co Ad

Beyonce and Jay-Z Flaunt Chemistry in Tiffany and Co's Campaign, Fans Are Totally Obsessed

Beyonce and Jay-Z Flaunt Chemistry in Tiffany and Co's Campaign, Fans Are Totally Obsessed

Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi 'Excited' Over Having a Little Sister

Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi 'Excited' Over Having a Little Sister

Elliot Page Spills on Importance of LGBTQ Representation During Gender Identity Struggles

Elliot Page Spills on Importance of LGBTQ Representation During Gender Identity Struggles

Beyonce Offers Her Version of 'Moon River' for Tiffany and Co.'s New Campaign

Beyonce Offers Her Version of 'Moon River' for Tiffany and Co.'s New Campaign

Chadwick Boseman's Wife Fighting in Court to Seek $71K Reimbursement for Funeral Expenses

Chadwick Boseman's Wife Fighting in Court to Seek $71K Reimbursement for Funeral Expenses