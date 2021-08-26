Britney Spears Thanks Boyfriend Sam Asghari for His Support During 'Hardest Years' of Her Life

Instagram Celebrity

In the note accompanying a sweet photo of the couple, the 'Baby One More Time' hitmaker showers her beau with praises by calling him 'cute a**hole' and 'extremely good' chef.

AceShowbiz - Britney Spears is showing Sam Asghari some love. In a new social media post, the "Baby One More Time" hitmaker thanked her boyfriend for his support during "the hardest years" of her life.

The 39-year-old pop icon took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, August 25 to share a sweet message to her boyfriend. "Not only has this cute a**hole been with me through the hardest years of my life but he happens to be an extremely good cook," she wrote, adding a chef emoji.

The singer continued in her caption, " 'Fast and Furious' franchise, don't miss out on your next star." In the comment section, Sam cheekily responded, "Yes [thumbs up emoji] F that a**hole [crying laughing emoji]." In her post, Britney included a snapshot of herself and Sam posing and standing next to each other. The "Toxic" songstress, who smiled widely to the camera, rocked a white midriff, while Sam could be seen sporting a black tank top.

Britney and Sam met on the 2016 set of her music video "Slumber Party". The couple has been dating ever since. Throughout her conservatorship battle over the past few years, her beau has been standing by her side as an outspoken supporter.

During her explosive courtroom testimony earlier this year, Britney claimed that under her conservatorship, she's unable to get married or have another baby. At the time, she told the court that her conservators insisted she implant an IUD contraceptive device to prevent her from getting pregnant and she wasn't allowed to have it removed. She also stated she wanted Sam "to be able to drive [her] in his f**king car" and to be able to remove her IUD.

Amid Britney's ongoing court battle, a source claimed that she and her 27-year-old beau are "stronger than ever." The insider told Entertainment Tonight, "Sam loves her very much. They understand each other on a deep level."

"Their love is often childlike and fun, but it is also deep and serious," the so-called inside source added. "They have overcome so much, which has balanced them out, but also showed them that they can do anything together."