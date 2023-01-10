Yaya Mayweather Raps Her Heart Out After NBA YoungBoy Marries Jazlyn Mychelle

Instagram Celebrity

The daughter of Floyd Mayweather, Jr. films herself rapping the lyrics of Future's songs, including 'Purple Rain', while on Instagram Live after it was revealed that her ex tied the knot with his fiancee over the weekend.

AceShowbiz - Yaya Mayweather is seemingly nursing a heartbreak after her former boyfriend and baby daddy NBA YoungBoy a.k.a. YoungBoy Never Broke Again married Jazlyn Mychelle. While she has not directly responded to the reports of her ex's nuptials, she appeared to show her feelings on her recent Instagram Live.

On Sunday, January 8, the daughter of Floyd Mayweather, Jr. went live while driving a car. In the video, she rapped herself out while Future's songs, including "Purple Rain", were playing in the background.

Social media users quickly weighed in on it, with one speculating, "Her feelings hurt she's telling on her own self." Another chimed in, "He married that girl the same day or day after her baby bday party! I know that gotta hurt."

According to a marriage license surfacing online, YoungBoy and Jazlyn exchanged vows on Saturday, January 7 in Salt Lake City, Utah. While the emcee has yet to confirm the report and offer further details regarding the nuptials, he had previously teased about his plans to marry his fiancee and baby mama.

The Baton Rogue native first hinted at his wedding plan in late October, when feuding with his other baby mamas, Jania Meshell and Dejounte Murray, on social media. "Funk b***h. My wedding is January we finna get it all out they way now b***h," he wrote on his Instagram Story at the time.

Later in December, when a fan suggested that he joins OnlyFans, the 23-year-old responded, "I'm getting married on January 7. Boy, you can't pay me [$10 million] to get on muthaf**kin' OnlyFans, n***a. You crazy." He added, "Funk b***h. My wedding is January we finna get it all out they way now b***h."

YoungBoy and Jazlyn have two children together, 1-year-old daughter Love Alice Gaulden and a 2-month-old son. Meanwhile, he shares a son, Kentrell Jr., with Yaya.

