 

Yaya Mayweather Withdraws Guilty Plea in 2020 Stabbing Incident

Yaya Mayweather Withdraws Guilty Plea in 2020 Stabbing Incident
Instagram
Celebrity

The daughter of Floyd Mayweather, Jr., who previously pleaded guilty to stabbing NBA YoungBoy's other baby mama Lapattra Lashai Jacobs, has changed her plea to no contest.

  • Oct 18, 2022

AceShowbiz - Yaya Mayweather has had a change of heart about her legal move in a stabbing incident. The daughter of Floyd Mayweather, Jr. has withdrawn her guilty plea in her assault with a deadly weapon case that occurred in 2020.

According to documents obtained by The Shade Room, the mother of one appeared in a Houston court on Monday, October 17 to change her plea from guilty to nolo contendere (no contest). The no contest plea allows defendants to accept the criminal punishment but not admit guilt.

Yaya is due to be back in court in December and she still faces six years of probation, says a source with direct knowledge of the situation.

Yaya previously escaped up to 20 years in prison when she pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon back in April. At the time, she admitted to "unlawfully, intentionally and unknowingly" causing "bodily injury to Lapattra Jacobs" by cutting her with a knife.

  See also...

Her attorney Kent Schaffer said in a statement to XXL, "We resolved the case between Iyanna and the State. The agreement calls for Iyanna being on deferred adjudication for a period of 6 years after which she will have no felony conviction and the case will be dismissed. She is eligible to have the deferred adjudication end after two years pending her good behavior."

"Although we believe that Iyanna was defending herself after being attacked, we thought this was the safest resolution for her," the attorney added. "This is especially true since her boyfriend and his bodyguards refused to testify; probably due to their own legal problems."

The crime happened in April 2020. Both Yaya and Lapattra visited NBA YoungBoy a.k.a. YoungBoy Never Broke Again's home at the time and an altercation ensued between the two women in the kitchen. As the argument escalated, Yaya reportedly grabbed two knives. When Lapattra reportedly stepped towards Yaya, the latter stabbed Lapattra multiple times.

Yaya went on to give birth to a son, whom she shares with YoungBoy, in January 2021. The rapper also has a child together with Lapattra. He is currently in a relationship with Jazlyn Mychelle, the mother of two of his children.

You can share this post!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Docuseries Still Set to Premiere This Year Despite Pushback Rumors

Kanye West's 'Drink Champs' Episode Is Taken Down as Diddy Faces Backlash

Related Posts
Yaya Mayweather Hints at Getting Back Together With NBA YoungBoy

Yaya Mayweather Hints at Getting Back Together With NBA YoungBoy

Yaya Mayweather Still Has NBA YoungBoy's Picture as Her Lock Screen

Yaya Mayweather Still Has NBA YoungBoy's Picture as Her Lock Screen

Yaya Mayweather's Mother Fumes After Someone Allegedly Set Her Beauty Bar on Fire

Yaya Mayweather's Mother Fumes After Someone Allegedly Set Her Beauty Bar on Fire

Yaya Mayweather Wants to Know Which One of Her Friends Talking to NBA YoungBoy

Yaya Mayweather Wants to Know Which One of Her Friends Talking to NBA YoungBoy

Most Read
Lil Wayne's Ex Toya Johnson Unleashes Wedding Pics After Marrying Fiance Robert Rushing
Celebrity

Lil Wayne's Ex Toya Johnson Unleashes Wedding Pics After Marrying Fiance Robert Rushing

Blueface Shares Rare Video of Him Spending Time With His Two Kids

Blueface Shares Rare Video of Him Spending Time With His Two Kids

Fans Gush Over Lil Durk's Father in First Pic Since Rapper's Split From India Royale

Fans Gush Over Lil Durk's Father in First Pic Since Rapper's Split From India Royale

Affair Rumor Swirls as Amber Rose Is Spotted With Teyana Taylor's Husband Iman Shumpert

Affair Rumor Swirls as Amber Rose Is Spotted With Teyana Taylor's Husband Iman Shumpert

Lala Kent Admits She Likes 50 Cent a Little More Than a Friend

Lala Kent Admits She Likes 50 Cent a Little More Than a Friend

DaBaby Cracks Fans Up With Clip of His Daughter Playing Video Game That Uses His Head as a Car

DaBaby Cracks Fans Up With Clip of His Daughter Playing Video Game That Uses His Head as a Car

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford Spotted Holding Hands After Having Dinner Date

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford Spotted Holding Hands After Having Dinner Date

King Charles to Prioritize Charity Workers Over Aristocrats at Coronation

King Charles to Prioritize Charity Workers Over Aristocrats at Coronation

GloRilla Tired of People Asking Her to Get Brazilian Butt Lift

GloRilla Tired of People Asking Her to Get Brazilian Butt Lift

Kim Kardashian Refuses to Help Kanye West Amid Mental Health Struggles

Kim Kardashian Refuses to Help Kanye West Amid Mental Health Struggles

YK Osiris Sparks Concern After Sharing Suicidal Message During Livestream

YK Osiris Sparks Concern After Sharing Suicidal Message During Livestream

New Couple Alert? Lil Baby and Chinese Kitty Caught Enjoying a Bowling Date

New Couple Alert? Lil Baby and Chinese Kitty Caught Enjoying a Bowling Date

Pete Davidson Reaches Out to Kim Kardashian Amid Kanye West Antics

Pete Davidson Reaches Out to Kim Kardashian Amid Kanye West Antics