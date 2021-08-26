 
 

'The Karate Kid' Musical to Get Limited Missouri Engagement Ahead of Broadway Run

'The Karate Kid' Musical to Get Limited Missouri Engagement Ahead of Broadway Run
Columbia Pictures
Movie

The stage adaptation of the hit 1984 film, which will be directed by Japanese filmmaker Amon Miyamoto and feature music and lyrics from Drew Gasparini, is set to debut in May 2022.

  • Aug 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - "The Karate Kid" is getting a musical reboot - and the new stage show will launch in Missouri next year (2022) ahead of a planned Broadway run.

"The Karate Kid - The Musical" will begin a limited engagement at St. Louis' Kirkwood Performing Arts Center from May 25 to June 26, 2022.

The book is by the beloved 1984 film's original screenwriter Robert Mark Kamen with music and lyrics by TV hit "Smash" composer's Drew Gasparini.

Japanese filmmaker Amon Miyamoto will direct, and tells Deadline the film's "message" is as important as ever.

"Karate teaches that if you treat people with inner strength, humility, and the spirit of harmony, there will be no conflict. It's a message that I think we need to hear even more now than we did in 1984, and I am so excited to have the chance to modernize and musicalize this beloved story for what will be the world's first karate action musical."

  See also...

Kamen, meanwhile, added, "When I was a young man, my life was forever changed by traditional Okinawan Karate and the instructors who taught it to me. The Karate Kid is my love letter to both those masters and their practice. Karate teaches, above all, to follow your dreams no matter what obstacles are put in front of you, and that is the spirit with which all of us are approaching this show."

Gasparini, too, was a huge fan of the classic movie starring Ralph Macchio and Pat Morita.

" 'The Karate Kid' has been a major touchstone in my life," he shares. "It is such an incredible honor to be able to give a musical voice to such an iconic story that means so much to so many people across the globe. It's a responsibility I don't take lightly, and one I am relishing every second of."

Casting for the musical has not yet been announced. The new show isn't the only "The Karate Kid" spin off - hit Netflix series, "Cobra Kai", serves as a sequel to the film.

You can share this post!

Mandy Patinkin Bonds With Grieving Fan Over a Line in 'The Princess Bride'

Adele Goes Makeup-Free for Dinner Date With Boyfriend Rich Paul

Most Read
Jessica Chastain Horrified to Find Out She 'Looks 50 Years Old' After Taking Off 'Tammy Faye' Makeup
Movie

Jessica Chastain Horrified to Find Out She 'Looks 50 Years Old' After Taking Off 'Tammy Faye' Makeup

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' First Teaser Trailer: Peter Brings Chaos as He Tampers With Fate

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' First Teaser Trailer: Peter Brings Chaos as He Tampers With Fate

Idina Menzel Teases 'Enchanted' Sequel Will See Patrick Dempsey Tap Dancing

Idina Menzel Teases 'Enchanted' Sequel Will See Patrick Dempsey Tap Dancing

Christian Bale to Play Drug-Smuggling Preacher John Lee Bishop in True-Story Movie

Christian Bale to Play Drug-Smuggling Preacher John Lee Bishop in True-Story Movie

'Army of the Dead' Prequel Gets Release Date on Netflix

'Army of the Dead' Prequel Gets Release Date on Netflix

Samantha Morton Added to the Cast of Harvey Weinstein Scandal Movie 'She Said'

Samantha Morton Added to the Cast of Harvey Weinstein Scandal Movie 'She Said'

Spike Lee Unconcerned Being Labeled Conspiracy Nut Over New 9/11 Documentary Series

Spike Lee Unconcerned Being Labeled Conspiracy Nut Over New 9/11 Documentary Series

'Matrix 4' Gets Official Title, Unleashes First Trailer at CinemaCon

'Matrix 4' Gets Official Title, Unleashes First Trailer at CinemaCon

Nick Cordero to Be Remembered With Special Tribute When 'Waitress' Returns to Broadway

Nick Cordero to Be Remembered With Special Tribute When 'Waitress' Returns to Broadway

Kristen Stewart Touted as Oscar Contender After First 'Spencer' Footage Debut

Kristen Stewart Touted as Oscar Contender After First 'Spencer' Footage Debut

'The Witches of Eastwick' Remake Finds Director in Ninja Thyberg

'The Witches of Eastwick' Remake Finds Director in Ninja Thyberg

Letitia Wright to Be Released From Hospital After Getting Injured on Set of 'Black Panther' Sequel

Letitia Wright to Be Released From Hospital After Getting Injured on Set of 'Black Panther' Sequel

Spike Lee Back in Editing Room Amid Backlash Over 9/11 Docuseries 'NYC Epicenters'

Spike Lee Back in Editing Room Amid Backlash Over 9/11 Docuseries 'NYC Epicenters'