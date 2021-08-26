 
 

Fans Applaud Safaree Samuels for Blasting Lil Nas X Over 'Satan Shoes'

Fans Applaud Safaree Samuels for Blasting Lil Nas X Over 'Satan Shoes'
The 'Call Me By Your Name (MONTERO)' rapper previously wondered why people were not against Tony Hawk's blood-infused merchandise while he received so much flak for his 'Satan Shoes'.

  • Aug 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - Safaree Samuels has reacted to Lil Nas X's question on Tony Hawk's blood-stained skateboard. The "Call Me By Your Name (MONTERO)" singer previously wondered why people were not against Tony's merchandise while he received so much flak when he debuted his "Satan Shoes".

Taking to his Twitter account, the "Old Town Road" hitmaker wrote, "Now that Tony Hawk has released skateboards with his blood painted on them, and there was no public outrage, are y'all ready to admit y'all were never actually upset over the blood in the shoes?" He continued, "and maybe u were mad for some other reason?"

Safaree caught wind of the tweet and decided to chime in, noting that what made Lil Nas X's "Satan Shoes" problematic was never the blood. "It's not the blood it was the whole 666 and trying to associate the devil with it," the former "Love & Hip Hop Hollywood" star replied to the Grammy winner. "We don't need to act like we out here worshipping the devil. Let's leave that to the KKK."

People seem to agree with Safaree as one said, "For once i agree with Safaree cause lil nas TRIEDDDDDDDD IT." Someone else echoed the sentiment, "I agree with Safaree for once."

Seemingly thinking that Lil Nas X insinuated that the backlash had something to do with him being gay, a user wrote, "Agreed, everything ain't about your sexuality sir." Another person added, "Whole time 666 really not evil… that's what THEY told y'all…."

As for Tony's skateboard, it was reported that he mixed two full vials of his own blood into the paint that was used on the custom decks. "I am deeply thankful to have a connection with my fans, and I appreciate how Liquid Death connects with theirs," said Tony in a press release for the Prime Skateboards which are sold for $500. "This collaboration is taking those connections to a new level, as I have literally put my blood (and soul?) into these decks."

