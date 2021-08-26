 
 

Honey Boo Boo Gets Candid About Mama June's Drug Abuse and Body-Shaming

Teen Vogue
The TV star, who will turn 16 on Saturday, August 28, admits that her mom June Shannon a.k.a. Mama June's struggle with substance abuse has been 'very, very hard' for their family.

  • Aug 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - Alana Thompson a.k.a. Honey Boo Boo was opening up about many things in her life as she's tapped to feature on a new issue of Teen Vogue. In the accompaniment interview, the teen TV star got candid about mom's drug issue among others.

Alana, who will turn 16 on Saturday, August 28, admitted that her mom June Shannon a.k.a. Mama June's struggle with substance abuse has been "very, very hard" for their family. "It's something I'd wish on nobody, for real," Alana admitted, adding, "When my mama got real bad with her [drug use], I didn't know where I was going to end up. I'm proud of myself for how far I've come."

Mama June was arrested in 2019 for drug possession and subsequently checked into a rehab. At the time, the legal guardianship over Alana was given to her older sister Lauryn Shannon a.k.a. Pumpkin. Mama June and Alana reunited earlier this year after being apart for a year.

Back to the interview, Alana discussed how people at her age are so critical of body types. She also talked about how fans expected her to always be their "little Honey Boo Boo." She shared, "Just because I'm from the South, people expect me to be all country bumpkin, out riding four wheelers all the time, but that's not really how it is. But I do not care. As long as I like myself, I'm good."

"I feel like my generation is probably making it worse," the "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" alum went on to criticize. "Everybody's all about body positivity, body positivity, until they see a body they don't like... I don't understand why people think this way," she added. "Just because I got a little bit of extra meat on my bones, you want to hate me? I'll never get body shaming."

