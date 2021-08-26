Arlo Parks Grateful for Double Win at 2021 AIM Independent Music Awards

Instagram Music

Collecting U.K. Independent Breakthrough Award and Best Independent Album for her debut effort, the 'Hope' hitmaker is joined by ENNY, Fontaines D.C. and Jayda G in the list of winners.

AceShowbiz - Arlo Parks triumphed at the 2021 AIM Independent Music Awards on Wednesday, August 25 with two honors.

The "Hope" hitmaker walked away with the U.K. Independent Breakthrough Award and Best Independent Album prize for her debut, "Collapsed in Sunbeams".

"I want to say a big big thank you to my fans, to my team, I'm grateful to be growing every day as an independent artist and this period has been so difficult, so chaotic and so confusing, so to be able to bring people light in this time of need has been really special," she said at the ceremony.

ENNY also took home two trophies - for Best Independent Track for "Peng Black Girls" and the One To Watch award.

Other winners included Fontaines D.C., who picked up the award for Best Second Album, and Jayda G, who was named International Breakthrough Artist, while the Pioneer Award went to Tricky, and the honor of Outstanding Contribution was given to singer/songwriter Joan Armatrading.

The full list of AIM Independent Music Awards 2021 winners is below:

U.K. Independent Breakthrough: Arlo Parks

International Breakthrough: Jayda G

Best Independent Track: ENNY - "Peng Black Girls" ft. Amia Brave

Best Independent Album: Arlo Parks - "Collapsed in Sunbeams"

Best (Difficult) Second Album: Fontaines D.C. - "A Hero's Death"

- "A Hero's Death" Best Independent Remix: "Megapunk (Elkka Remix)" - Ela Minus

One To Watch: ENNY

Best Creative Packaging: Working Men's Club - "Working Men's Club"

- "Working Men's Club" Best Independent Video: Wesley Joseph - "Thrilla"

- "Thrilla" Best Independent Label: Forever Living Originals

Best Small Label: Strut Records

PPL Award for Most Played New Independent Artist: Lauv

Best Live (Streamed) Act: Ben Bohmer

Pioneer Award: Tricky

Innovator Award: Adrian Sherwood

Outstanding Contribution: Joan Armatrading

Indie Champion: Love Record Stores & Bandcamp

Diversity Champion: Paulette Long