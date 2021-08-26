 
 

Arlo Parks Grateful for Double Win at 2021 AIM Independent Music Awards

Music

Collecting U.K. Independent Breakthrough Award and Best Independent Album for her debut effort, the 'Hope' hitmaker is joined by ENNY, Fontaines D.C. and Jayda G in the list of winners.

  • Aug 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - Arlo Parks triumphed at the 2021 AIM Independent Music Awards on Wednesday, August 25 with two honors.

The "Hope" hitmaker walked away with the U.K. Independent Breakthrough Award and Best Independent Album prize for her debut, "Collapsed in Sunbeams".

"I want to say a big big thank you to my fans, to my team, I'm grateful to be growing every day as an independent artist and this period has been so difficult, so chaotic and so confusing, so to be able to bring people light in this time of need has been really special," she said at the ceremony.

ENNY also took home two trophies - for Best Independent Track for "Peng Black Girls" and the One To Watch award.

Other winners included Fontaines D.C., who picked up the award for Best Second Album, and Jayda G, who was named International Breakthrough Artist, while the Pioneer Award went to Tricky, and the honor of Outstanding Contribution was given to singer/songwriter Joan Armatrading.

The full list of AIM Independent Music Awards 2021 winners is below:

  • U.K. Independent Breakthrough: Arlo Parks
  • International Breakthrough: Jayda G
  • Best Independent Track: ENNY - "Peng Black Girls" ft. Amia Brave
  • Best Independent Album: Arlo Parks - "Collapsed in Sunbeams"
  • Best (Difficult) Second Album: Fontaines D.C. - "A Hero's Death"
  • Best Independent Remix: "Megapunk (Elkka Remix)" - Ela Minus
  • One To Watch: ENNY
  • Best Creative Packaging: Working Men's Club - "Working Men's Club"
  • Best Independent Video: Wesley Joseph - "Thrilla"
  • Best Independent Label: Forever Living Originals
  • Best Small Label: Strut Records
  • PPL Award for Most Played New Independent Artist: Lauv
  • Best Live (Streamed) Act: Ben Bohmer
  • Pioneer Award: Tricky
  • Innovator Award: Adrian Sherwood
  • Outstanding Contribution: Joan Armatrading
  • Indie Champion: Love Record Stores & Bandcamp
  • Diversity Champion: Paulette Long

