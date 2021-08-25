Katie Price's Alleged Attacker Released on Bail After Arrest Following Altercation

Instagram Celebrity

The man accused of assaulting the British star has been released from police custody on bail following a 'serious' altercation which left the star with injuries.

AceShowbiz - A man has been released on bail following an alleged assault on Katie Price.

The mother-of-five was taken to hospital following the apparently "serious" altercation with the man, who remains unnamed, at a property in Essex, England.

He was arrested on suspicion of assault, as well as on suspicion of theft and coercive and controlling behaviour, but has now been released on police bail until 20 September (21).

Following the incident, Katie told Britain's The Sun newspaper, "I've got a big bruise, my face is all puffy, and I went to hospital. I'm still all dazed. I'm devastated. I've told police that I was assaulted, and am in shock that this happened."

"I ran away after being punched - I ran to Harvey's house nearby and have now done damage to my feet, which I previously injured. The fight was unprovoked - I was just sitting there watching telly when the assault happened. I can't say any more."

The former glamour model last posted on social media on Sunday sharing an image taken by her fiance Carl Woods, 32, that showed the pair posing with her youngest children Jett, eight, and Bunny, seven.

Katie also revealed the family were spending the weekend in Carl's home.

"Excuse the mess we are doing Carl's house up but how cute does bunny look with buddy,' " she captioned a picture of Bunny cradling their pet dog on Instagram.