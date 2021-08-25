 
 

Katie Price's Alleged Attacker Released on Bail After Arrest Following Altercation

Katie Price's Alleged Attacker Released on Bail After Arrest Following Altercation
Instagram
Celebrity

The man accused of assaulting the British star has been released from police custody on bail following a 'serious' altercation which left the star with injuries.

  • Aug 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - A man has been released on bail following an alleged assault on Katie Price.

The mother-of-five was taken to hospital following the apparently "serious" altercation with the man, who remains unnamed, at a property in Essex, England.

He was arrested on suspicion of assault, as well as on suspicion of theft and coercive and controlling behaviour, but has now been released on police bail until 20 September (21).

Following the incident, Katie told Britain's The Sun newspaper, "I've got a big bruise, my face is all puffy, and I went to hospital. I'm still all dazed. I'm devastated. I've told police that I was assaulted, and am in shock that this happened."

  See also...

"I ran away after being punched - I ran to Harvey's house nearby and have now done damage to my feet, which I previously injured. The fight was unprovoked - I was just sitting there watching telly when the assault happened. I can't say any more."

The former glamour model last posted on social media on Sunday sharing an image taken by her fiance Carl Woods, 32, that showed the pair posing with her youngest children Jett, eight, and Bunny, seven.

Katie also revealed the family were spending the weekend in Carl's home.

"Excuse the mess we are doing Carl's house up but how cute does bunny look with buddy,' " she captioned a picture of Bunny cradling their pet dog on Instagram.

You can share this post!

Actress Marilyn Eastman Passes Away in Her Sleep at 87

Kid Cudi Gets Emotional as He Announces Dog's Death
Related Posts
Katie Price Hospitalized for Eye Injury After A Serious Altercation

Katie Price Hospitalized for Eye Injury After A Serious Altercation

Katie Price Turns to IVF as She Tries for Baby No. 6

Katie Price Turns to IVF as She Tries for Baby No. 6

Katie Price's Ex Insists They're Still Married Following Her Engagement Announcement

Katie Price's Ex Insists They're Still Married Following Her Engagement Announcement

Katie Price Raped at Age 7, Targeted by Predatory Photographer at Age 12

Katie Price Raped at Age 7, Targeted by Predatory Photographer at Age 12

Most Read
Former NHL Player Jimmy Hayes Died Suddenly at 31, Months After Welcoming Second Child
Celebrity

Former NHL Player Jimmy Hayes Died Suddenly at 31, Months After Welcoming Second Child

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler Arrested for Riding in Uber With Tinted Windows

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler Arrested for Riding in Uber With Tinted Windows

Prayers Pour in for Civil Rights Leader Jesse Jackson as He and Wife Are Hospitalized With Covid

Prayers Pour in for Civil Rights Leader Jesse Jackson as He and Wife Are Hospitalized With Covid

Rapper Webbie 'Doing Better' After Collapsing From Terrifying 'Medical Emergency' During Show

Rapper Webbie 'Doing Better' After Collapsing From Terrifying 'Medical Emergency' During Show

Noel Gallagher to Take a Break From Drinking After Returning From Ibiza Party

Noel Gallagher to Take a Break From Drinking After Returning From Ibiza Party

Lea Michele Celebrates Son's First Birthday With Heartwarming Post

Lea Michele Celebrates Son's First Birthday With Heartwarming Post

Kanye West Leaks Drake's Home Address Amid Reignited Feud

Kanye West Leaks Drake's Home Address Amid Reignited Feud

Slipknot's Corey Taylor 'Devastated' as He's 'Very, Very Sick' With COVID Despite Being Vaccinated

Slipknot's Corey Taylor 'Devastated' as He's 'Very, Very Sick' With COVID Despite Being Vaccinated

Brandon Flowers Feels 'Less Anxious' After Joe Biden Replaces Donald Trump

Brandon Flowers Feels 'Less Anxious' After Joe Biden Replaces Donald Trump

Duane Chapman's Daughters Cecily and Bonnie Not Invited to His Wedding Amid Family Feud

Duane Chapman's Daughters Cecily and Bonnie Not Invited to His Wedding Amid Family Feud

Kodak Black Reveals Injuries After Involved in Plane Crash With Gervonta Davis

Kodak Black Reveals Injuries After Involved in Plane Crash With Gervonta Davis

Khalid Bares His Stomach and Shows Off Muscles After Weight Loss

Khalid Bares His Stomach and Shows Off Muscles After Weight Loss

'CSI' Star William Petersen Discharged From Hospital After Falling Sick on Set

'CSI' Star William Petersen Discharged From Hospital After Falling Sick on Set