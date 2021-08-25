 
 

Lizzo and Niall Horan Drive Fans Wild After Flirting With Each Other on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

During their virtual interview, the 'Rumors' raptress and the One Direction member reminisce about the moment when they first met at a BBC Radio 1 event in London.

AceShowbiz - Lizzo and Niall Horan can be such a perfect couple. When appearing in the Tuesday, August 24 episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!", the "Rumors" raptress and the former One Direction member drove fans wild with their flirty exchange.

Niall, who served as a guest host in the virtual interview, introduced Lizzo as his "beautiful friend" to the audience. As time went by, the two recalled their first meeting at a BBC Radio 1 event in London.

Recalling her reaction when meeting Niall, Lizzo said, "That was you. They introduced me to you. And you were like, 'Congratulations, Lizzo, you're smashing it'. And I was like, I'll smash you.' " The pair and the audience then burst into laughter.

The "Truth Hurts" hitmaker and the Irish musician then took a fun compatibility test together. "If we get married would you make me sign a prenup?" he asked, to which the 33-year-old jokingly replied, "Wait a minute, who got more money? I want some of that One Direction money!" She then added, "You know what, no, I trust you."

"We wouldn't have to sign a prenup. You got me boo," Lizzo went on saying. Niall then melted fans' heart as he told Lizzo, "I love you and I trust you."

The 27-year-old hunk then asked a lighter question, "What is the minimum number of dates before I can fart in front of you?" Lizzo answered, "I have a sensitive nose. I can smell a flea fart, so you know... I don't want it."

Lizzo then asked back, "Wait, so what about you?" Niall then cheekily replied, "You can do whatever you want in front of me girl."

Social media users have since raved over the two's interaction. One user gushed, "IIf we don't flirt like niall horan and lizzo then i don't want it." Another user chimed in, "I just watched niall and lizzo flirt for 20 minutes and i'm not complaining."

