 
 

Lizzo Hilariously Reveals She Has 'Yet' to 'F**k' Drake in 'Rumors' ft. Cardi B

Music

The 'Bodak Yellow' hitmaker, meanwhile, shows off her growing baby bump in 'Rumors' music video as she addresses claims about her having 'fake a** [and] fake boobs.'

  • Aug 13, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lizzo has finally dropped "Rumors" ft. Cardi B and its music video. Addressing her possible fling with Drake in the new single, which was released on Friday, August 13, the "Truth Hurts" hitmaker confirms that she has "yet" to "f**k" the "Hotline Bling" rapper.

"All the rumors are true, yeah/ I've been into bamboo, yeah/ Focused on this music My ex n***a, he blew it," Lizzo raps while being surrounded with some giant teapots in the clip. "Last year, I thought I would lose it/ Rеadin' s**t on the internet/ My smoothiе cleanse and my diet/ No, I ain't f**k Drake yet."

The 33-year-old femcee, who looks gorgeous in a sleeveless gold gown in the music video, goes on to call out her haters. "Give 'em somethin' to talk about/ Sick of rumors/ But haters do what they do/ Haters do what they do," she sings.

Cardi, who flaunts her growing baby bump covered with gold chains, soon chimes in by responding to speculations surrounding herself. "Fake a**, fake b**bs, yeah/ Made a million at Sue's, yeah/ Got me runnin' with fake news, yeah/ Cardi ain't poppin', no, that's a machine/ Nobody listen, they buyin' them streams," the wife of Offset rhymes. "They even posted on blogs overseas/ A lie in a language I can't even read/ The f**k do this mean?"

Lizzo and Cardi have previously teased their new collaboration via Instagram. Just one day earlier, the former let out a cover art of the new single as she made a racy revelation about the picture. "Fun fact: we took this picture right after cardi whispered, 'I want to eat yo p***y in my ear [several crying laughing emojis]," she wrote alongside a photo of the two with gossiping gestures. " 'RUMORS' THIS FRIDAY YOU READY?"

The new song arrives after Lizzo admitted in 2019 that she drunkenly slid into Drake's DM. "It was bold," she told Busy Philipps at that time. "I was drunk and I was just like, 'Let's just see if this motherf**ker can sing.' And I sent him a DM... this was a while ago. And then I unsent it, and then he followed me after that."

