Tyga Shades OnlyFans for Backtracking on Banning Sexually Explicit Content

The 'Rack City' hitmaker previously shut down his account on the subscription-based platform after it announced the ban, and plans to launch OnlyFans competitor, Myystar.

  • Aug 26, 2021

AceShowbiz - Tyga isn't impressed with OnlyFans' latest move to win its users back. The rapper has thrown a dig at the subscription-based website after it backpedalled on its decision to ban sexually explicit content amid backlash.

OnlyFans announced its reversed decision on Wednesday, August 25. "Thank you to everyone for making your voices heard," the company wrote on Twitter. "We have secured assurances necessary to support our diverse creator community and have suspended the planned October 1 policy change. OnlyFans stands for inclusion and we will continue to provide a home for all creators."

After DJ Akademiks posted a screengrab of the tweet on Instagram, Tyga couldn't hold back his comment on OnlyFans' decision. He simply left a cap emoji on the post, insinuating that the company was insincere with its latest move to retract the ban.

Tyga's Comment

Tyga reacted to OnlyFans backpedalling on banning sexually explicit content.

Only a week ago, OnlyFans announced that it would prohibit content showing "sexually explicit conduct" starting October 1. "In order to ensure the long-term sustainability of the platform, and to continue to host an inclusive community of creators and fans, we must evolve our content guidelines," the company said at the time.

When asked to elaborate on why they took the decision, OnlyFans founder Tim Stokely said in an interview with the Financial Times that the company was forced to ban pornography on the site and blamed "unfair" treatment by banks that made it difficult for the company to pay content creators.

Following the announcement, Tyga shut down his account on OnlyFans in a bid to launch its competitor called Myystar. "Just deleted my Onlyfans, starting my own platform @myystar8 more futuristic , better quality & only 10% fee," he stated on August 20. "Creators will also be able to make content of their choice! Apply now to be first to get a invite."

