Simu Liu Recalls Spending One Summer Dressing Up as Spider-Man for Children's Parties

When making an appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', the 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' star claims he was at the time working for a company that was a little stingy.

Aug 25, 2021

AceShowbiz - "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" star Simu Liu got his start as a superhero early - he used to play Spider-Man at children's parties.

The Chinese-Canadian actor, who stars as the title character in Marvel's first Asian-led action movie, admitted he's been working on his craft for a really long time.

"I was a dress-up Spider-Man for kids' birthday parties," he told "Will & Grace" star Sean Hayes last week (ends August 20), when the actor sat in as host of U.S. talk show "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

"I did that for one summer. I would roll up to these six-year-old parties, and I would basically get assaulted by them for one hour. Nobody ever believed that I was the real Spider-Man!" he lamented.

"I worked for a company that was a little stingy, and I feel like if you had gotten a movie-quality suit and you showed up, some kids may actually [have been convinced]. But I had a less Marvel, more Walmart [suit]," he joked, referring to the American chain of discount stores.

"You know like the 1960s Spider-Man [Internet] meme when they were pointing at each other? It was like that, and so I showed up like that, and none of the kids knew what that Spider-Man even was. It was terrible."

"Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" debuts in U.S. cinemas on September 3.

Elsewhere in the interview, Simu also talked about performing scenes from "Good Will Hunting" during his "Shang-Chi" audition. "When you audition for Marvel they're so secretive about all of the scripts and everything. So the first audition that I did, didn't know the character name, didn't know the project, it was just two scenes from 'Good Will Hunting'," he recounted.

"Which was one of my favorite movies, which was good and bad because I knew all of the scenes, I knew the characters but I also knew exactly the way that the lines were delivered," he continued sharing. "I sent in two scenes of me doing 'Good Will Hunting', but me doing Matt Damon from 'Good Will Hunting' with like the full Bostonian accent."