 

Simu Liu's Immigrant Parents Anxious About Him Pursuing Career in Entertainment

Simu Liu's Immigrant Parents Anxious About Him Pursuing Career in Entertainment
Cover Images/Jennifer Bloc
Celebrity

The 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' actor admits that he 'never felt' that there was a place for him in entertainment because of his upbringing.

  • Mar 14, 2024

AceShowbiz - Simu Liu "never felt" that there was a place for him in entertainment because of his upbringing. The 34-year-old actor is known for starring in the title role of the 2021 MCU film "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" but explained that as the child of Chinese immigrants, his parents had encouraged him to pursue a career in the field of STEM rather than go into the arts.

Speaking on the "Dinner's on Me" podcast, he told host Jesse Tyler Ferguson, "I just never really felt that there was room for me in that, it never felt like a world that I could participate in him. I always want to fight against this notion of a very stereotypical tiger parent and I think for a lot of immigrant parents it comes from a discomfort. To them, math and science are universal and they're not bound by language. One plus one will always equal two. Any work they could help me on, they thought as long as I was doing something related to math or science then they would always be able to help. But as a writer, that's so far out of anything they know and that's a very uncomfortable place for a parent...when they were like 'I'm so not equipped to help you.' That's what I felt."

  Editors' Pick

The "'Barbie" star worked as an accountant for nine months but was fired in 2012 and subsequently sought an acting career but felt as if being let go from his finance job was actually so "freeing" because it allowed him to pursue his passion.

He said, "I think a lot of our cultures are laced with dishonesty and it's a lot of lying to each other to protect feelings but also lying to each other...collectively keeping a secret from someone, that happened. Not to excuse what I did, but I was let go from that job, thank God, and I had a bit of severance money. It wasn't much, it was like $3,000 but it was enough for my first headshots and a couple of acting jobs. The act of being fired was so freeing. I think wanting to be an actor came first and foremost out of this desire to want to be seen and noticed. I didn't feel noticed by my own parents either because they were trying to force me or pigeonhole me into this very narrow definition of success."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Charlie Sheen's Daughter Sami Teases Collaborative Adult Content With TikTok Star Aiden David

Madonna Pays Tribute to Michael Jackson at Los Angeles Concert That His Daughter Paris Attends
Related Posts
Simu Liu Addresses Relationship With Ryan Gosling After Awkward Exchange on 'Barbie' Red Carpet

Simu Liu Addresses Relationship With Ryan Gosling After Awkward Exchange on 'Barbie' Red Carpet

Simu Liu Hints at His Marvel Return

Simu Liu Hints at His Marvel Return

Simu Liu Blasts Celebrity Look-Alike Corner at NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Simu Liu Blasts Celebrity Look-Alike Corner at NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Simu Liu 'Angered and Heartbroken' Over Mass Shooting on Lunar New Year Celebration in LA

Simu Liu 'Angered and Heartbroken' Over Mass Shooting on Lunar New Year Celebration in LA

Latest News
Jenny McCarthy Creates Cruelty-Free Eyelashes as She Hates Looking Too Much With Strip Lashes
  • Mar 14, 2024

Jenny McCarthy Creates Cruelty-Free Eyelashes as She Hates Looking Too Much With Strip Lashes

John Mulaney Sends Love to Olivia Munn After She Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis
  • Mar 14, 2024

John Mulaney Sends Love to Olivia Munn After She Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Simu Liu's Immigrant Parents Anxious About Him Pursuing Career in Entertainment
  • Mar 14, 2024

Simu Liu's Immigrant Parents Anxious About Him Pursuing Career in Entertainment

Ice Spice Apologizes for Firing Back at Online User Criticizing Her 'Tacky' Oscars After-Party Dress
  • Mar 14, 2024

Ice Spice Apologizes for Firing Back at Online User Criticizing Her 'Tacky' Oscars After-Party Dress

Lala Kent Adamant About Having Second Baby With Sperm Donor
  • Mar 14, 2024

Lala Kent Adamant About Having Second Baby With Sperm Donor

Neil Young Back on Spotify Two Years After Leaving Over Joe Rogan's COVID Misinformation
  • Mar 14, 2024

Neil Young Back on Spotify Two Years After Leaving Over Joe Rogan's COVID Misinformation

Most Read
Kristen Stewart Flashes Chest in Barely-There Top for 'Late Show' Taping
Celebrity
  • 2024-03-12 12:12:57

Kristen Stewart Flashes Chest in Barely-There Top for 'Late Show' Taping

Report: Bianca Censori Doesn't Feel Forced by Kanye West to Wear Racy Outfits

Report: Bianca Censori Doesn't Feel Forced by Kanye West to Wear Racy Outfits

Ice Spice Slammed Over 'Tacky' Oscars After-Party Dress Despite Defending Her Designer Gown

Ice Spice Slammed Over 'Tacky' Oscars After-Party Dress Despite Defending Her Designer Gown

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Leaves Little to Imagination With Transparent Coat

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Leaves Little to Imagination With Transparent Coat

Kendall Jenner Praised Over Jaw-Dropping Look in Risque Outfit at Oscars Party

Kendall Jenner Praised Over Jaw-Dropping Look in Risque Outfit at Oscars Party

Tammy Rivera Denies Throwing Jab at Waka Flocka Flame's GF, Claims They're Still Legally Married

Tammy Rivera Denies Throwing Jab at Waka Flocka Flame's GF, Claims They're Still Legally Married

Ciara Shows Off Jaw-Dropping Figure in New Video

Ciara Shows Off Jaw-Dropping Figure in New Video

Waka Flocka Flame's Girlfriend Big MeL and Ex Tammy Rivera Appear Feuding, Trade Jabs Online

Waka Flocka Flame's Girlfriend Big MeL and Ex Tammy Rivera Appear Feuding, Trade Jabs Online

John Cena Accused of 'Humiliation Ritual' and Selling His Soul After Oscars Streaker Stunt

John Cena Accused of 'Humiliation Ritual' and Selling His Soul After Oscars Streaker Stunt