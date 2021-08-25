 
 

Luke Hemmings Admits Seeking Therapy With Professional to Cope With Mean Trolls

Luke Hemmings Admits Seeking Therapy With Professional to Cope With Mean Trolls
When discussing about his effort to protect his mental health, the 5 Seconds of Summer lead vocalist insists that at 25, he is 'a lot more confident' and feels 'a lot more sure' of himself.

AceShowbiz - Online trolls have forced 5 Seconds of Summer star Luke Hemmings into therapy. The pop star has taken a step back from social media after struggling to cope with mean comments from critics, and now he's seeking out the help of a counsellor to help him move on.

"I'm a lot more confident now," he tells FAULT magazine. "I think as a teen who was thrust into the public eye pretty quickly, I got overwhelmed easily and felt constant pressure to be a certain type of person."

"Now at 25, I feel a lot more sure of myself. I dress in clothing that makes me happy, I make the music I want, I wear glitter and make-up, I express myself better, I don't feel boxed in. It's pretty freeing."

Luke admits writing the songs for his debut solo album was a big help. "I've always felt like writing and creating music is similar to therapy, because you're spending days, weeks, months reflecting on yourself and your life and trying to process everything and express those feelings out loud. It can be incredibly cathartic and healing," he says.

On his effort to protect his mental health, the fiance of Sierra Deaton adds, "I've made an effort to spend as little time as possible looking at screens of any type. I don't think humans were meant to have access to every opinion about themselves at their fingertips constantly, both good and bad. I also took a step that scared me a bit, which was to start actual therapy with a professional."

