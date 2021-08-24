Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Sexy Figure in Cut-Out Neon Dress After Family Outing With Ben Affleck

Instagram Celebrity

While many praise her curves, other social media users speculate that the 'Let's Get Loud' hitmaker is showing off her alleged engagement ring while posing in her tight dress.

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Lopez has driven the internet wild with her sexy photo. The "Let's Get Loud" hitmaker flaunted her slim physique in her cut-out neon dress after she enjoyed a family outing with her beau Ben Affleck.

On Monday, August 23, the "Hustlers" actress displayed her curves on her Instagram page with a series of photos. In the pictures, the 52-year-old Hollywood star could be seen posing seductively in her tight dress.

J.Lo also showed off her dewy skin with simple makeup and glossy lips. Her caramel-colored hair was blown out straight and clipped back in the center. She also wore hefty diamond studs and a large diamond ring. In the caption of her post, she wrote, "My favorite color is neon anything. Did a fun lil thing for @Sephora and @JLoBeauty coming soon."

Her fans were quick to flood the comment section with praises. "QUEEN [crown emoji]," one user wrote, while another complimented her cheekbones, "The second photo! Those cheekbones!!!" A third fan added, "GIRRRRLLL GREEN IS YOUR COLOR."

While others commented on her looks, other social media users believed that J.Lo was showing off her alleged engagement ring after her boyfriend Ben was just spotted looking at jewelry while he was at Tiffany & Co.. "I think she just wanted to show her engagement ring," a fan speculated. A different follower went on saying, "Yup that's definitely her left hand! She's engaged again."

Her sexy photos came after she and Ben took all their kids together for a trip to the Magic Castle in Los Angeles on Saturday. The "On the Floor" singer shares 13-year-old twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, while the "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" actor is a parent to his 15-year-old Violet, 12-year-old Seraphina and 9-year-old Samuel, whom he shares with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Of their family outing, a source told PEOPLE, "Since Jennifer and Ben are in it for the long run, it's just a natural step that they all spend time together with the kids." The insider went on to add, "They are not trying to rush anything, but they want all the kids to get to know each other. They are making the last few days of summer as fun as they can. Soon it's back to school and work."