Yung Bleu Is 'Back Free' After Arrested for Suspended License as He Accuses Cops of Racial Profiling
In a new social media post, the 'You're Mines Still' rapper explains that he was just trying to buy a new trailer when owners of the shop suspected him of committing fraud.

  • Aug 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Yung Bleu has finally gotten his freedom back. The "Baddest" rapper, who was arrested for a suspended license after he accused police officers of racial profiling, informed his online devotees that he's now "back free" as he's released on bond.

The 27-year-old MC, real name Jeremy Biddle, shared an update to fans via Twitter on Monday, August 23. "I'm iight, back free! F**k em ! thank y'all," the Alabama artist declared.

Yung was taken into police custody after he went to Absolute Trailers in Georgia. He told The Shade Room that he didn't even make it inside the store. The "Miss It" spitter then claimed that he was outside of the building for about 10 minutes before a police officer arrived at the location.

The officer was reportedly summoned by the shop owners who said they "suspected fraud," citing an incident last week involving someone else. Although Yung and his pal were eventually allowed to leave the scene, another officer pulled him over because his license plate was obstructed.

"I can't stop you illegally, you know that," Officer Forrester told Yung while she kept asking for his license. He then ended up being cited for an April party and arrested for a suspended license.

Yung himself shared videos of his confrontation with police on Instagram. Alongside the post, he argued, "THESE GAINESVILLE, Ga POLICE OFFICERS are racially profiling us ! They approached me and my team for absolutely nothing trying to buy a trailer for my tour at (Absolute Trailers) the owner was a old white guy who called the police talking about they suspect fraud ! I was just trying to buy a trailer !"

"The first officers walk up with hands on guns . damn near drawn on us saying 'What y'all doing here' ...We have a brief back n forth and then As I leave the cop is sitting in the middle of the highway waiting on us," he continued. "They trap and get get behind me ! say my tag is obstructed but she clearly had her lights on way before she saw the back of my car !"

"5 cars have pulled up on us since then ! Saying we do fraud and all type of lies ! I HAVE MORE VIDEO BUT I will use only as evidence," Yung concluded his lengthy message, before stressing, "We did nothing wrong !"

