Ben Affleck Spotted Looking at Engagement Rings Amid Jennifer Lopez Romance

Should the Batman depicter be proposing to the 'Hustlers' star, it will be their second time to get engaged as the 49-year-old actor and director first popped the question to the singer in November 2002.

Aug 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Is Ben Affleck ready to propose to Jennifer Lopez? The Batman depicter might plan to pop the question to his singer girlfriend in the near future as he was photographed browsing engagement rings at the Century City, California Tiffany's.

During the Monday, August 23 outing, the "Gone Girl" actor seemingly needed some input from his family members. In pictures obtained by Page Six, he was accompanied by his mom Sam and son Samuel. It's unknown if he eventually bought something following the apparent ring hunting.

Should Ben be proposing to Jennifer, it would be their second time to get engaged. The 49-year-old actor and director first popped the question to the "Hustlers" star in November 2002. He presented the "Let's Get Love" hitmaker with a 6.1-carat pink diamond by Harry Winston that reportedly cost $2.5 million.

The pair, however, decided to postpone their 2003 wedding due to "excessive media attention." The couple explained at the time, "When we found ourselves seriously contemplating hiring three separate 'decoy brides' at three different locations, we realized that something was awry." They eventually called it quits in 2004.

Bennifer fans rejoiced when the pair sparked reunion rumors back in April, shortly after Jennifer ended her two-year engagement to Alex Rodriguez. The two have been hinting at a more serious relationship as they were seen hunting for houses earlier this month.

The couple also appeared to want to blend their families with Jennifer allegedly planning to enrol her twin children, Emme and Max, in the same school as her boyfriend's children. A source claimed that "it's a very hard school to get into this late in the game," but the tipster has no doubt that the "On the Floor" hitmaker would be able to get her kids into the school, adding, "if anyone can pull it off it's her."