 
 

Christina Haack Slams Trolls Criticizing Son Hudson's Absence From Her New Family Photo

The 'Flip Flop' star insists that her 23-month-old son Hudson is 'happy and well taken care of' as she claps back at internet trolls who question her toddler's existence.

  • Aug 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - Christina Haack (Christina El Moussa) isn't staying silent when someone is criticizing her family. The "Flip Flop" star has fired back at internet trolls who have accused her of ignoring her son Hudson, whom she shares with her ex-husband Ant Anstead, as her toddler was absent from a new family photo.

On Monday, August 23, the 34-year-old took to her Instagram page to share a sweet photo of her alongside her boyfriend Joshua Hall as well as her 10-year-old daughter Taylor and 6-year-old Brayden, whom she shares with her ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. In the snap, they seemed to be enjoying their dinner in a restaurant. "24 hours in Las Vegas with the big kids -- wave pool, aquarium, steak dinner repeat," she captioned her post.

Some of her followers started questioning where her 23-month-old son Hudson was as he wasn't in the frame. One Instagram user rudely asked, "Does Hudson exist? Hardly see the boy in any of the pictures," which prompted her to write back, "Just because I don't post my every move of course shamed for it -- we have 50/50 custody."

  See also...

"Hudson is a busy boy and I like to stay off my phone mostly with the kids," Christina continued. She then explained, "This was a busy trip and a toddler couldn't have enjoyed it with naps etc. But thank you for your concern. He's happy and well taken care of." She also responded to a different troll, who shared the same negative sentiment, writing, "Didn't know we were neighbors ... insta is [100 emoji] reality [eyes rolling emoji]."

Despite the negative comments she received, Christina was defended by her fans. One wrote, "I think you're amazing! talented, hard working smart, and beautiful! Please ignore negative comments and people they don't deserve any time or attention. I think that it's sad that people say hurtful things when they should be busy bettering themselves !!!"

"Please block the hell out of the a**holes. You have older children and a toddler. Giving time specified to the birthday boy is very important. 6 is a special age," another fan advised her. "Having 2 marriages and 2 children older and 1 little one comes with an ease that you devote and love each in their own ways and according to need. Bray is a sweetheart. You are a great Mamma finding her way."

Christina began dating Joshua after she called it quits with Ant Anstead in September 2020. They finalized their divorce in June this year, the same month when her ex-husband began dating actress Renee Zellweger.

